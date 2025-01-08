UNC Hires IMG Academy HC and Former Belichick Assistant Billy Miller

North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick has once again reached into his New England Patriots past to find fill out his coaching staff by hiring IMG Academy Head Coach Billy Miller, multiple sources have confirmed to THI.

Miller has been at powerhouse IMG since 2014 and previously spent time in the NFL, including as a special teams assistant coach under Belichick with the Patriots, two seasons as special teams coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and three years as an assistant at Rutgers, mostly leading special teams units.

His duties in Chapel Hill have not yet been revealed, but given his extensive history coaching special teams, that could well be part of his role with the Tar Heels.

He played college football at Delaware Valley College where he was a decorated placekicker.

Billy Miller IMG Bio