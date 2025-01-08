Belichick’s Big Day Offering High School Prospects

(Photo by Luke Wafle/X)

New North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick hit the road recruiting Monday when the open period began permitting coaches visit high school prospects. He spent the first two days in loaded North Carolina, and Wednesday was in the Pennsylvania/New Jersey area, and he handed out plenty of scholarship offers. By THI’s count, Belichick extended to 11 prospects from the 2026, 2027, and 2028 classes. While a running tracker on the THI premium board updating all offer for the last eight years, it made sense to put the fresh offers in a separate item. So here are the prospects that received offers Wednesday from Belichick:

Advertisement

Class Of 2026

Seth Clarke A defensive end, Clarke attends Hun School in Princeton, NJ. At 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, he has also been offered by Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, and Duke among others.

Bryce Williams A 3-star athlete, Williams attends The Pennington (NJ) School. At 6-feet and 180 pounds, he has also been offered by West Virginia, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Boston College, and Duke among others.

Michael Gildea A 3-star offensive lineman, Gildea attends the Hun School in Princeton, NJ. At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, he has also been offered by Pitt, Boston College, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Vanderbilt among others.

Luke Wafle A 4-star defensive end, Wafle attends The Hun School in Princeton, NJ. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he has also been offered by Tennessee, Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Miami, and Georgia among many others.

Cameron Brickle UNC has offered 3-star 2026 DL Cameron Brickle, who attends Malvern (PA) Prep. At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Brickle has also been offered by Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, and Tennessee among many others.

Jackson Samuels Ford A 3-star tight end who attends Malvern Prep in Phoenixville, PA. At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, he has also been offered by Penn State, Michigan, Syracuse, Boston College, Pitt, and Wisconsin among others.

Wydeek Collier A 3-star athlete who attends Neumann-Goretty in Philadelphia. At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, he has also been offered by Penn State, West Virginia, Syracuse, Miami, and Virginia Tech among many others.

Class Of 2027

Charlie Foulke A QB, Foulke attends St. Joeseph's Prep in Philadelphia. At 6-feet and 184 pounds, he has also been offered by Georgia, Maryland, Pitt, and Syracuse.

Brandon Lockley A linebacker, Lockley attends St. Joeseph's Prep in Philadelphia. At 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, he has also been offered by Penn State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Duke, and Boston College.

Sidney Rouleau A 4-star offensive lineman who attends The Pennington (NJ) School. At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, he has also been offered by Michigan, Penn State, Washington, Florida State, Syracuse, Tennesse and many others.

Class Of 2028