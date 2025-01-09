THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Ian, Communication, Trimble, First 5...

With consecutive wins and showing signs of coming together, North Carolina has become a more interesting team over the last week.

And in this week’s edition of the UNC Basketball Show, Jacob & AJ discuss some topics around the Tar Heels, including Ian’s Jackson’s recent maturing play, increased communication on defense, Drake Powell coming into his own, what to do with Seth Trimble and the starting lineup, and looking ahead.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><>

We are looking for sponsors and advertisers for our website TarHeelIllustrated.com and our YouTube channel. Help us as we help you. Plenty of platforms available and a creative approach will be embraced.

And don’t just advertise with us, be a part of us. If you have a business and love the Tar Heels, come be an insider, too.

Contact us at THIMedia@yahoo.com and let’s work something out.

<><><><><><><><><>