THI Podcast: The Football Show | Belichick's Message, Staff Building & More

It may be the second week of January already, but a ton is going on with North Carolina football.

So, in this edition of the UNC Football Show, Jacob & AJ discuss what’s hot right now, including Bill Belichick being dialed in as the Tar Heels’ head man, what portal and high school targets are saying he’s telling them, the changing culture of the program, the staff hiring process & more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

