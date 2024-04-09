CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Tuesday morning at the Koman Practice Complex following his team’s ninth practice of the spring.

The myriad topics ranged from new defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, the quarterback battle, how the rebuilt offensive line is coming along, depth in the secondary, increased physicality this spring, more special teams work than in the previous five years, the many newcomers, and more.

The Tar Heels will hold their spring game/event April 20 at Kenan Stadium, which will conclude spring football.

Above is video of Brown’s 43-minute Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Junior DL Travis Shaw is playing the best football of his life, Brown said. Conversations with Brian Simmons (Senior Advisor to the Head Coach/Pro Liaison) and d-line coach Ted Monachino have tremendous NFL experience and have had frank conversations with Shaw about his future. They told him he could be a first-round pick, but only if he works at it.

*Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and UNC holdover Conner Harrell have been getting equal reps with the blues and whites as they compete for the starting job. Brown said each player is getting the same number of everything with the older receivers and youngest ones.

*Brown is highly encouraged by the depth in the secondary. Among the things back there that have stood out so far:

-Jakeem Harris, who transferred in from NC State, has been outstanding, has a great attitude, and they don’t mention to Wolfpack to him anymore.

-Alijah Huzzie moving back to his natural cornerback position is great for the defense. He’s a potential NFL player there, had a pick Tuesday morning at practice, and has had a few others this spring.

-Some guys are banged up back there, such as Will Hardy wearing a yellow jersey and Marcus Allen completely out, but it’s allowed the staff to take a look at some true freshmen, plus RS freshman Ty Adams.

-DeAndre Boykins is getting a look at safety, and Tre Miller is getting some work at star.

-Kaleb Cost has been at a few practices, but is spending most of his time with baseball. He is a candidate to play at lot at star.

*Brown says the offensive line is coming along nicely. He said before spring practice began it should be better that last season. He didn’t say that today, but made no inference of backing off, either. A few items from what he said about the OL:

-Howard Sampson is huge and has been better than they expected.

-Trevyon Green has lost weight, is quicker, and coming along really well.

-Austin Blaske has taken on a similar role that Corey Gaynor had. He is the leader of the OL and has played at a very high level.

-The OL was flagged for too many penalties and allowed too many sacks in the scrimmage last Saturday.

-So, the OL has a lot of work to do, but Brown is highly encouraged with it so far.

*Caleb Hood continues to deal with hamstring issues. He has practiced twice so far, and the frustration about his availability is clear.

*Southern Cal RB Darwin Barlow has impressed. He is fast and understands what’s going on. As a veteran, that’s expected and one of the reasons they brought him in for his final year of eligibility.

*True freshman Davion Gause is super fast and super talented, and it sounds like right now he is the third running back.

*Going back to QB, Brown said Johnson and Harrell got all of the work in the scrimmage Saturday except Mike Merdinger got 10 snaps. Brown also said Merdinger is the No. 3 QB right now.

*Lastly, with Kaimon Rucker out for the rest of spring after having surgery on the middle finger on his right hand Monday, finding someone to settle in as his backup at the Rush/OLB spot is underway. Jaybron Harvey was playing well but is out with a lower body issue. Tyler Thompson is making progress, Malaki Hamrick (out with an injury last season), is there, as is true freshman Curtis Simpson. Brown also said they could move Beau Atkinson there for some reps if necessary.