THI TV: Mack Brown Post-JMU Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 70-50 loss to James Madison on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

Carolina was led by the passing of Jacolby Criswell, who completed 28 of 48 passes for 475 yards with three touchdowns. Omarion Hampton added 19 carries for 139 yards with three touchdowns. The Tar Heels finished with 616 total yards.

Linebackers Power Echols and Amare Campbell led the defense with 8 tackles. JMU tallied 611 total yards in the game.