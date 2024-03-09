DURHAM, NC – North Carolina clinched the ACC regular season championship Saturday with an 84-79 victory at Duke.

Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 31 points, Harrison Ingram had 14 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis and Armando Bacot each finished with nine. UNC is the first team to win 17 ACC games in a season. UNC is also 25-6 and has won six straight.

The Tar Heels finish the regular season 25-6 overall, 17-3 in the ACC, and on a six-game win streak.

Duke is 24-7 and 15-5.

Here are what four players had to say after the game: