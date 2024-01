CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina pulled away from Boston College on Saturday to secure a 76-66 victory at Conte Forum.

The Tar Heels scored on 10 of their last 11 possessions to extend the margin. RJ Davis led UNC with 16 points. Cormac Ryan followed with 14, Harrison Ingram added 11 (to go with 13 rebounds), and Armando Bacot finished with 10 after not scoring in the first half.

UNC improved to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the ACC, while the Eagles dropped to 11-7 and 2-5.

Here are interviews with four Tar Heels following the victory: