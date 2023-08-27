**********************************

CHARLOTTE - Ty’Shun White, a 4-star class of 2024 safety/wide receiver who attends Buford (GA) High School helped led the Wolves to a 10-7 victory at Mallard Creek High School on Friday night, and THI was on hand shooting highlights of the future Tar Heel’s performance.

White who committed to North Carolina this summer, plays on both sides of the ball for the nationally ranked Wolves as they improved to 2-0 on the season. He is the No. 85 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2024, No. 7 at his position, and he's the No. 12 overall player in talent-rich Georgia.

Above are video highlights of White’s performance.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay