CHAPEL HILL – Pro Day at North Carolina on Monday morning wasn’t about Drake Maye, but he was there, he threw to receivers, and he stood out to the 45 NFL people on hand.

So did Josh Downs and Antoine Green, a pair of former UNC receivers who have turned heads the last few months, and were at the Koman Practice Complex working out in front of scouts as well. Downs could slide into the first round of the draft next month.

Maye, however, got a one-year head start on showing his stuff in front of NFL personnel by throwing to Downs and Green, and it went quite well.

“Drake threw for about 45 minutes and there was never a ball on the ground, between he and Antoine Green and Josh Downs,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday afternoon. “And just watching him today, he’s really sharp. He had a great scrimmage on Saturday, and he has picked up where he left off.”

Downs and Green ran a variety of routes, showing the NFL people there the range in their games from hands, quickness, spurtability, speed, cutting, running routes, and how they catch and turn up field.

It helped them that Maye was throwing, not just because they already had chemistry with him, but Maye is a nearly pristine passer, especially in drills.

“(Downs) and Antoine didn’t drop a ball, and Drake put it where they couldn’t drop it,” Brown said. “It was right on. I was so impressed with all three of them.”