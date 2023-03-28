Though Not Yet Draft-Eligible, Maye Wowed Scouts On Pro Day
CHAPEL HILL – Pro Day at North Carolina on Monday morning wasn’t about Drake Maye, but he was there, he threw to receivers, and he stood out to the 45 NFL people on hand.
So did Josh Downs and Antoine Green, a pair of former UNC receivers who have turned heads the last few months, and were at the Koman Practice Complex working out in front of scouts as well. Downs could slide into the first round of the draft next month.
Maye, however, got a one-year head start on showing his stuff in front of NFL personnel by throwing to Downs and Green, and it went quite well.
“Drake threw for about 45 minutes and there was never a ball on the ground, between he and Antoine Green and Josh Downs,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday afternoon. “And just watching him today, he’s really sharp. He had a great scrimmage on Saturday, and he has picked up where he left off.”
Downs and Green ran a variety of routes, showing the NFL people there the range in their games from hands, quickness, spurtability, speed, cutting, running routes, and how they catch and turn up field.
It helped them that Maye was throwing, not just because they already had chemistry with him, but Maye is a nearly pristine passer, especially in drills.
“(Downs) and Antoine didn’t drop a ball, and Drake put it where they couldn’t drop it,” Brown said. “It was right on. I was so impressed with all three of them.”
Brown didn’t hedge from saying what he thinks about Maye’s pro potential, and he could certainly see how the NFL people there were so impressed with the redshirt sophomore quarterback that he actually helped his draft stock even though he’s not draft eligible.
“He would be a number one draft choice today, in my opinion,” Brown said. “All of them (scouts) are just amazed. And they sat there and watched yesterday.”
All 32 teams were represented with 45 people in all on hand.
Brown didn’t ask the scouts if Maye would be the top pick this year, but he gathered it by their reactions and what they told him.
“They all said, ‘My gosh is this kid great,’” Brown said. ‘“He is a great player. Is there anything wrong with him?’ And I said, ‘No. We can all get better, he’s working on footwork.’”
The 6-foot-5 Huntersville, NC, native completed 66.2 percent of his pass attempts last season for 4.321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also gained 698 yards rushing and scored seven touchdowns in leading the Tar Heels to a 9-5 record, including an ACC Coastal Division championship.
Maye still has one more season at UNC before he is eligible to declare for the draft. Brown has consistently said they expect him to leave.