Tidbits: Heels Beat Tigers

The Tar Heels ended a three-game skid Saturday, and here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC's win over Clemson.
The Tar Heels ended a three-game skid Saturday, and here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC's win over Clemson.
CHAPEL HILL – Four days after losing its third consecutive game and reaching what some played called the low point of the season, North Carolina played perhaps its best game of the season Saturday in defeating Clemson, 91-71, at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels used an 11-2 run about seven minutes into the contest, which included three reserves on the court, to take the lead on the Tigers they never relinquished.

Carolina had multiple surges in the first half, a couple in the second half, including a 13-2 spurt capping the time on the floor by the regulars giving UNC an 80-55 lead.

UNC was led by Caleb Love’s 23 points plus five assists. Armando Bacot finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and RJ Davis had 17 points.

Carolina improved to 16-9 overall and 8-6 in the ACC. Clemson dropped to 18-7 and 10-4.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s victory:

