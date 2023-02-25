CHAPEL HILL – Pete Nance put forth perhaps his best performance in a North Carolina uniform Saturday night leading the Tar Heels to a much-needed victory over No. 6 Virginia at the Smith Center.

Nance scored 22 points while hitting all four of his 3-point attempts and also registered a career-high four blocked shots. He had 14 points by halftime, helping to infuse Carolina’s fast start.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 17 points twice, and 42-26 at halftime in winning their second straight game.

RJ Davis added 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Armando Bacot finished with 11 points, and Caleb Love 10.

UNC improved to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in the ACC, while the Wahoos dropped to 21-6 and 13-5.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Virginia: