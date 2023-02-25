News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-25 21:59:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tidbits: Heels Beat Wahoos

UNC earned a crucial victory Saturday over Virginia, and here are some noteworthy tidbits from its performance.
UNC earned a crucial victory Saturday over Virginia, and here are some noteworthy tidbits from its performance. (Kevin Roy/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – Pete Nance put forth perhaps his best performance in a North Carolina uniform Saturday night leading the Tar Heels to a much-needed victory over No. 6 Virginia at the Smith Center.

Nance scored 22 points while hitting all four of his 3-point attempts and also registered a career-high four blocked shots. He had 14 points by halftime, helping to infuse Carolina’s fast start.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 17 points twice, and 42-26 at halftime in winning their second straight game.

RJ Davis added 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Armando Bacot finished with 11 points, and Caleb Love 10.

UNC improved to 18-11 overall and 10-8 in the ACC, while the Wahoos dropped to 21-6 and 13-5.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s win over Virginia:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}