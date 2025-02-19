Toni Bryant Gains a North Carolina Offer

An offer in the 2026 class by North Carolina was announced Monday night. Toni Bryant, a 6-foot-10 power forward out of Tampa is the latest junior to gain an invite from the Tar Heels.

Bryant is the No. 16 ranked junior in the country, and those who have seen him play extensively say he has a big upside. He plays for North Tampa Christian in Wesley Chapel. The Titans are in the middle of a playoff run, and currently have a record of 23-6. They play Central Florida Christian Academy in the next round of the post-season on Thursday.

Not only is he averaging a double-double of 21.4 points and 11.8 rebounds, he also is swatting a head turning 6.7 shots per game. There is no doubt he offers the type of rim protection that the Tar Heels have sorely lacked this season.

There is an immense amount of skill to go along with the untapped athleticism. He is shooting 67% from the field, and 73% from two-point range. Lest you think he is just a big man shooting over smaller players at the rim, Bryant has knocked down 32 of 75 three-point attempts for 43%. He is also shooting 60% from the foul line.

Interestingly enough, Bryant and North Tampa Christian faced off against Caleb Wilson and Holy Innocents in late November. The group from the Sunshine State won 59-47. Bryant had 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting from two-point range. He also totaled 9 rebounds, 7 blocks, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Wilson had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a pair of blocks and steals.

Bryant has over two dozen offers with the newest one from North Carolina. They join Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and several mid-majors.

The Floridian will be taking an unofficial visit to Kansas this weekend when they host Oklahoma State. He also plans on taking unofficials to North Carolina and Duke over a span of a couple of days in March.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils have warmed up on Bryant quite a bit over the past few weeks. UNC coaches have been to Bryant's games this winter. Bryant is a fan of both programs, but there are others such as Cal, Kansas, LSU, Houston, and Michigan who have been recruiting Bryant the heaviest for the longest period of time. A source close to Bryant also tells us that a reclassification to the 2025 class is not an option.