CHAPEL HILL — The optimistic theme of North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis’ summer press conference hit on many aspects of his program and the 2023-24 Tar Heels. Among the positive takes Davis offered the assembled media at the Smith Center focused on what he’s seen this summer from sophomores Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington. Much of the roster has experienced an overhaul since the Tar Heels’ disappointing 20-13 (11-9 ACC) season concluded last March, with just four scholarship players with eligibility remaining staying at UNC. Armando Bacot and RJ Davis joined Trimble and Washington in coming back to Carolina. Bacot and RJ Davis are known commodities, Trimble and Washington not as much. Both players, despite experiencing diminishing playtime over their freshman season and grappling with injury recovery, committed to returning to UNC's hardwood. They chose to stay the course. “Jalen and Seth came back because they wanted to be here,” Davis said emphatically about their return. “They didn’t want to go. Both of them are unbelievable kids." Trimble, whose initial surge of playing time diminished as the season progressed,

UNC forward alen Wasington is fully healthy this summer for the first time in a few years. (Kevin Roy/THI)

demonstrated a promising start. His playtime slipped from an average of 14 minutes in the first 18 games to a sparse five minutes over the subsequent 15 games. However, Davis still sees immense potential in Trimble. "Seth has athleticism that is not normal," said Davis. "He can be, I think, the best defender in the county. His ability to pick up full court and keep the ball in front of him, he has the ability to be a problem on the defensive end." Davis also noted Trimble's extensive summer training, focusing on his outside shooting and 3-point range. Trimble unconfidently often passed up open perimeter shots, a reason he attempted just six threes all season. The commitment shows Trimble's readiness to seize a bigger role in the upcoming season. Washington, despite his challenging start last season due to a severe knee injury, returned with a promising performance post-recovery. Although his season was marred by irregular playtime, Washington showcased his potential in back-to-back games, tallying 19 points, 9 rebounds, a block and steal against Virginia and Louisville. Davis highlighted Washington's unyielding dedication, especially his rigorous conditioning regimen and strength-building efforts during the summer.



UNC Coach Hubert Davis beleives Seth Trimble can be one of the top defenders in the nation. (Kevin Roy/THI)