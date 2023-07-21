Trimble, Washington Taking Big Steps Forward This Summer
CHAPEL HILL — The optimistic theme of North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis’ summer press conference hit on many aspects of his program and the 2023-24 Tar Heels.
Among the positive takes Davis offered the assembled media at the Smith Center focused on what he’s seen this summer from sophomores Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington.
Much of the roster has experienced an overhaul since the Tar Heels’ disappointing 20-13 (11-9 ACC) season concluded last March, with just four scholarship players with eligibility remaining staying at UNC. Armando Bacot and RJ Davis joined Trimble and Washington in coming back to Carolina.
Bacot and RJ Davis are known commodities, Trimble and Washington not as much. Both players, despite experiencing diminishing playtime over their freshman season and grappling with injury recovery, committed to returning to UNC's hardwood. They chose to stay the course.
“Jalen and Seth came back because they wanted to be here,” Davis said emphatically about their return. “They didn’t want to go. Both of them are unbelievable kids."
Trimble, whose initial surge of playing time diminished as the season progressed,
demonstrated a promising start. His playtime slipped from an average of 14 minutes in the first 18 games to a sparse five minutes over the subsequent 15 games. However, Davis still sees immense potential in Trimble.
"Seth has athleticism that is not normal," said Davis. "He can be, I think, the best defender in the county. His ability to pick up full court and keep the ball in front of him, he has the ability to be a problem on the defensive end."
Davis also noted Trimble's extensive summer training, focusing on his outside shooting and 3-point range. Trimble unconfidently often passed up open perimeter shots, a reason he attempted just six threes all season. The commitment shows Trimble's readiness to seize a bigger role in the upcoming season.
Washington, despite his challenging start last season due to a severe knee injury, returned with a promising performance post-recovery. Although his season was marred by irregular playtime, Washington showcased his potential in back-to-back games, tallying 19 points, 9 rebounds, a block and steal against Virginia and Louisville.
Davis highlighted Washington's unyielding dedication, especially his rigorous conditioning regimen and strength-building efforts during the summer.
"Jalen has basically been living in the weight room, he has been there all summer. It has got to the point where both his legs are equally strong," UNC’s head man said.
The coach believes this commitment to strength and conditioning and the absence of the need for rehab will translate into significant on-court contributions from Washington. This is his first full summer of freely playing and developing in a few years.
"He is not rehabbing. He is working out. That is a huge deal for him, being out on the floor and missing the instincts of just playing 5-on-5, it takes time to get that rhythm back. I really like the way he was playing," added Davis.
Emphasizing the broader perspective, Davis referred to the resilience required not only in sports but in all aspects of life.
"During my time here at Carolina, there were rainy and windy days but there were a lot of them, there were some hard times,” he said. “The feeling I have about this place is not just about the sunny days but about the perseverance through the rainy and windy days."
In the context of a changed roster and a new season, Davis' emphasis on resilience, growth, and learning underscores the enduring principles at the heart of the UNC basketball program. With Trimble and Washington exemplifying these values, Davis is excited to have these two true Tar Heels back for another season.