Tuesday Was Busy Day For 2023 Unofficial Visits
The month of June was expected to be a busy one for the North Carolina basketball program and it didn't disappoint.
Six official visits in the 2022 class led to a pair of commitments from Seth Trimble a 4-star point guard out of Wisconsin who is ranked No. 24, and Will Shaver, a 3-star big man out of Birmingham who is ranked No. 138.
June was also a happening time in the 2023 class as well. Hubert Davis and his staff could reach out to rising juniors for the first time on the 15th. Gregory "G.G." Jackson ended up getting an offer from the Tar Heels the next day. He joined Robert Dillingham as the only two players in the class to get an invite thus far. Dillingham was originally offered by UNC in December, but a new one was re-issued by Davis and company once they were able to speak.
The duo came to Chapel Hill Tuesday on an unofficial basis to give the Tar Heels eight visitors overall for the month. The combo will be major options for the Heels since both Carolinians are ranked in the Top 20.
Robert Dillingham was in town Tuesday on his unofficial visit just hours after also touring the campus at North Carolina State.
Dillingham currently holds offers form Clemson, DePaul, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Pitt, SMU, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas Vanderbilt, Wichita State, and several mid-majors.
The No. 8 player in the 2023 attends Combine Academy in Lincolnton, and also plays with the Team CP3 EYBL organization.
Jamie Shaw recently watched the 5-star and the CP3 Memorial Day Classic in Durham and wrote, "Dillingham showcased a breakdown type of handle to go along with deft shot-making ability. The 6-foot-1 guard got to his spots, did so with a smile, and was able to knock down shots that brought everyone to their feet."
Tar Heel Illustrated recently spoke with Dillingham after his first conversation with Coach Davis. He shared with us what the new North Carolina coach said to him.
"He was just saying that he wanted me there, and he said if I wanted to post on Twitter that they were re-re-re-offering I could, " Dillingham said with a laugh.
Dillingham's original main recruiter was Steve Robinson. With the staff changes, Dillingham hinted that he was still getting used to the new faces.
"So far, I haven't really gotten to know him that well, but from the contacts he's just a cool dude all around," he said. "He seems like he knows quite a bit about basketball, and that I can fit into the Carolina scheme."
From the looks of the photograph of Dillingham and Davis during the visit it, appears they made major strides toward getting to know each other better.
Exactly one week after taking his first unofficial to South Carolina, Gregory Jackson was on the campus at Chapel Hill.
The nation's 20th-ranked player in the 2023 class attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, and also plays with the Team CP3 AAU organization.
Jackson has a an impressive list of offers that tells of an illustrious rating. They include Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pitt, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
Jamie Shaw calls Jackson a "lengthy and rangy forward simply does not move like most 6-foot-9 people do. He has a lot of fluidity in his step, and that shows as he attacks the basket. Able to grab and go or play from the high post or the low block, Jackson has the ball skills and the looseness to get to his spots. He has a lot of pop in step and plays above the rim on both ends of the floor. Still growing into his body, Jackson has a world of upside. He should continue to rise in the rankings."
Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his father, Bishop Jackson, just after his offer from Hubert Davis. The Columbia native was predictably exited with their attention.
"Oh yes sir. That's one of the premier of the Carolinas as far as college basketball. To get that was great, " Mr.Jackson exclaimed.
Mr. Jackson also gave a favorable take of the North Carolina Head Coach after several phone calls.
"Coach Davis called and was small talking and laughing, " Mr. Jackson explained. "He said he had watched a lot fo film on him, and had done their due diligence. He came on with it (the offer), and we're thankful and blessed. He seems to be a super nice guy, a super nice guy."
Going into the visit the ground work had already been laid by Davis according to Mr. Jackson on why playing for North Carolina should appeal to the future five-star.
"Just how they utilize their bigs, and the versatility that he would be able to bring, and the style of play they will have under Coach Davis."
Both players will be participating in the EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina from July 13 to July 27.