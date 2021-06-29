Tuesday Was Busy Day For 2023 Unofficial Visits

The month of June was expected to be a busy one for the North Carolina basketball program and it didn't disappoint. Six official visits in the 2022 class led to a pair of commitments from Seth Trimble a 4-star point guard out of Wisconsin who is ranked No. 24, and Will Shaver, a 3-star big man out of Birmingham who is ranked No. 138. June was also a happening time in the 2023 class as well. Hubert Davis and his staff could reach out to rising juniors for the first time on the 15th. Gregory "G.G." Jackson ended up getting an offer from the Tar Heels the next day. He joined Robert Dillingham as the only two players in the class to get an invite thus far. Dillingham was originally offered by UNC in December, but a new one was re-issued by Davis and company once they were able to speak. The duo came to Chapel Hill Tuesday on an unofficial basis to give the Tar Heels eight visitors overall for the month. The combo will be major options for the Heels since both Carolinians are ranked in the Top 20.

Robert Dillingham with Hubert Davis on his unofficial visit (https://twitter.com)

Robert Dillingham was in town Tuesday on his unofficial visit just hours after also touring the campus at North Carolina State. Dillingham currently holds offers form Clemson, DePaul, Florida, Kansas, North Carolina, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Pitt, SMU, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas Vanderbilt, Wichita State, and several mid-majors. The No. 8 player in the 2023 attends Combine Academy in Lincolnton, and also plays with the Team CP3 EYBL organization. Jamie Shaw recently watched the 5-star and the CP3 Memorial Day Classic in Durham and wrote, "Dillingham showcased a breakdown type of handle to go along with deft shot-making ability. The 6-foot-1 guard got to his spots, did so with a smile, and was able to knock down shots that brought everyone to their feet." Tar Heel Illustrated recently spoke with Dillingham after his first conversation with Coach Davis. He shared with us what the new North Carolina coach said to him. "He was just saying that he wanted me there, and he said if I wanted to post on Twitter that they were re-re-re-offering I could, " Dillingham said with a laugh. Dillingham's original main recruiter was Steve Robinson. With the staff changes, Dillingham hinted that he was still getting used to the new faces. "So far, I haven't really gotten to know him that well, but from the contacts he's just a cool dude all around," he said. "He seems like he knows quite a bit about basketball, and that I can fit into the Carolina scheme." From the looks of the photograph of Dillingham and Davis during the visit it, appears they made major strides toward getting to know each other better.

Gregory Jackson posing during his unofficial visit to North Carolina (https://twitter.com)