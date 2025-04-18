UNC Adds 3-Star DT Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu to 2026 Class

Following his official visit to Chapel Hill last weekend,-3-star defensive tackle Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu has committed to North Carolina. Alo-Suliafu, a native of Katy, TX, received an offer from the Tar Heels on February 12, and is rated as the No. 46 defensive tackle in the class of 2026.

He chose UNC over the likes of Michigan, Texas A&M, and Arizona State.