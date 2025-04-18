UNC Adds 3-Star DT Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu to 2026 Class

Following his official visit to Chapel Hill last weekend,-3-star defensive tackle Jimmy Phrisco Alo-Suliafu has committed to North Carolina. Alo-Suliafu, a native of Katy, TX, received an offer from the Tar Heels on February 12, and is rated as the No. 46 defensive tackle in the class of 2026.
He chose UNC over the likes of Michigan, Texas A&M, and Arizona State.
Across 13 games with Jordan High School (TX) in 2024, Alo-Suliafu tallied 70 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, and eight sacks. The 6-foot-3, 260 pound lineman helped guide the Warriors to an 11-2 record.
With the commitment of Alo-Suliafu, North Carolina's 2026 class stands at 14 members, and ranks No. 10 in the country and second in the ACC.
Alo-Suliafu joins 4-star Trashawn Ruffin and 3-star David Jackson III as pledges along the defensive line