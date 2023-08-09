Five special events and six home games highlight the non-conference portion of the 2023-24 University of North Carolina men’s basketball schedule.

The Tar Heels, led by Armando Bacot, a two-time first-team All-ACC graduate student center and senior guard RJ Davis, play host to Radford on Monday, November 6, in the season opener, the first of 11 regular-season, non-league games.

Following two more games at the Dean E. Smith Center against Lehigh (November 12) and UC Riverside (November 17), Carolina begins a seven-game swing that includes six games at neutral sites, starting with three games in the Bahamas in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

UNC plays Northern Iowa in the first round on November 22, either Texas Tech or Villanova on Thanksgiving and Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford on November 24. All three games take place at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

This is the third time the Tar Heels are competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Carolina defeated UCLA and Florida and lost to Butler in 2014-15, and defeated Alabama and Oregon and lost to Michigan in 2019-20.

Tennessee travels to Chapel Hill for just the second time in 75 years when the Tar Heels and Volunteers play on November 29 in the first ACC-SEC Challenge.

On December 5 the Tar Heels return to New York’s Madison Square Garden to play Connecticut, the 2023 NCAA champions, in the Jimmy V Classic. It will be the first time the teams have played one another since a four-game series from 2002-2005 and the third time UNC is participating in the Jimmy V Classic.

The 10th CBS Sports Classic heads to State Farm Arena in Atlanta for a UNC-Kentucky and UCLA-Ohio State doubleheader on December 16.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in the CBS Sports Classic, including 1-3 against the Wildcats. State Farm Arena is the seventh different arena (United Center in Chicago, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Rocket Loan Mortgage Arena in Cleveland, Madison Square Garden in New York) to host the Classic, which began in 2014.

Carolina’s six wins are the most by any team in the CBS Sports Classic.

Carolina and Oklahoma square off in the second Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte on December 20.Last year, the Tar Heels defeated Michigan in the Spectrum Center in the inaugural season of the Jumpman Invitational.

UNC has won its three previous games vs. the Sooners, the most recent of which came in the 2009 NCAA South Regional championship game, when the eventual national champion Tar Heels defeated Oklahoma in Memphis, Tenn.

The Tar Heels are 165-27 all-time in the Queen City, including 15-2 at the Spectrum Center, the home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Carolina concludes its regular-season non-conference schedule on December 29 in the Smith Center with a first-ever game against Charleston Southern.

The Tar Heels also host St. Augustine’s in a preseason game in the Smith Center on Friday, October 27.

The Atlantic Coast Conference will announce the entire schedule, including league games, in September.

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford (Chapel Hill)

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh (Chapel Hill)

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside (Chapel Hill)

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)