TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Athletics Teams Returning To Activities

North Carolina’s three-day suspension of athletics activities has been discontinued, the school announced Saturday evening on Twitter.

Men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball will resume activities Sunday, Aug. 23. The football team will be back on the practice field Monday, Aug. 24.

A spokesman for the football program said Saturday evening that the football team not returning until Monday was the coaching staff’s decision. The Tar Heels have not practiced since Wednesday morning.

UNC announced Monday all undergraduate students were moving to online classes only and asked all student living on campus move home. The athletes are staying, but now will have to deal with a 48-hour suspension of activities, starting with Wednesday’s announcement.

UNC also confirmed Friday evening that no football players have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to workouts following a stoppage in mid-July.