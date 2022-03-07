UNC Back In AP Poll At No. 25

North Carolina is back in the Associated Press Top 25 this week for the first time since falling out just before Thanksgiving.

The Tar Heels re-entered the poll after picking up two wins last week, notably thumping then-No. 4 Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

UNC scored 55 points in the second half in pulling away for a 94-81 victory. Four Tar Heels scored 20 or more points in the game for the first time in program history. Earlier in the week, Carolina defeated Syracuse, 88-79, in overtime at the Smith Center.

UNC is 23-8 overall and finished the ACC 15-5 and tied for second place. The Tar Heels are the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament this week in Brooklyn, and will open play Thursday night at 9:30.

UNC was ranked No. 19 when it lost to Purdue and Tennessee at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut the weekend before Thanksgiving. UNC was not ranked in the last 13 AP polls.

