With No. 10 North Carolina coming off an open date in the schedule and heading to Virginia this weekend, it’s a good time to unload a ton of UNC stats, milestones, target numbers, and this series between these old rivals.

TONS of great stuff in here.

The Tar Heels are 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC, the Wahoos are 20-7 and 11-5. The game tips at 4 PM at John Paul Jones Arena.

Here are mega notes & stats:

• The win last Saturday over Virginia Tech was Carolina's 20th of the season. This is the 64th season in which UNC has won at least 20 games. That is the most 20-win seasons by any ACC team. Duke is second with 58.

• Hubert Davis and Bill Guthridge (1997-2000) are the only individuals to win 20 or more games in each of their first three seasons as UNC head coach.

• The Tar Heels are 6-2 on the road this season, all of which have been ACC games. Carolina has won at Pittsburgh, Clemson, NC State, Boston College, Florida State and Miami.

• Virginia is 14-1 this season in John Paul Jones Arena, where the Cavaliers have defeated the Tar Heels eight straight times. Pittsburgh beat UVA, 74-63, in Charlottesville on February 13.

• Carolina is the top scoring team in the ACC in all games (82.8) and league play (79.8), while Virginia allows the fewest points in the league both overall (58.6) and in ACC games (61.8).

• The Cavaliers and Tar Heels rank one-two in the league in field goal percentage defense, while UNC is first by percentage in defending the three and Virginia is third.

• RJ Davis leads the ACC in scoring at 21.3 points per game and is second in three-pointers per game (3.2). Davis has made 82 threes in 26 games, which is on pace to set single-season school records for most threes (105 by Justin Jackson in 2016-17) and most 3FGs per game (2.71 by Shammond Williams in 1996-97).

• Davis is ninth in the nation in scoring – third among players in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC.





• Carolina leads the ACC in rebounding. Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram rank one-two

in all games, while Ingram leads and Bacot is second in league action. They are the first pair of Tar Heels to average nine or more rebounds since John Henson and Tyler Zeller in 2011-12.

• The Tar Heels return to action on Monday, when they host Miami in the Smith Center at 7 p.m.

• The Tar Heels are 5-2 against AP-ranked opponents this season with wins over No. 20 Arkansas, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 16 Clemson and No. 7 Duke (rankings when UNC played those teams).

• ESPN ranks UNC’s strength of record No. 9 in the country.

• Carolina’s schedule is ranked 12th in the country by both KenPom and ESPN.

• The Tar Heels are one of eight teams in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC with six or more road wins.

• Among the 39 teams in the country with 20 or more wins, only Purdue and Kansas have a stronger strength of schedules than UNC per ESPN.

• The Tar Heels are No. 10 in the country in defensive efficiency (94.6 points allowed per 100 possessions) and No. 18 in offensive efficiency (118.6 points scored per 100 possessions).

• Overall, KenPom ranks UNC No. 10 in the country.

• From January 6-22 Carolina won seven straight ACC games by double digits, most since winning 10 straight in 1992-93.

• Carolina’s defense has held ACC opponents to 40.5% from the floor and 28.6% from three-point range.

• The Tar Heels have held ACC opponents below 70 points in 21 of the last 33 games.

• Carolina has out-rebounded its opponents in 15 straight games and is plus 156 on the boards in those games, 12 of which were victories.

• Carolina's 75-68 win at Florida State on January 27 was UNC's 750th regular-season ACC win, becoming the first program to win 750.

• Carolina has six players who have started 50 or more college games (157 by Armando Bacot, 111 by Cormac Ryan, 107 by RJ Davis, 88 by Harrison Ingram, 67 by Jae'Lyn Withers and 58 by Paxson Wojcik).

• Should the Tar Heels start the same lineup against Virginia it has started the last 19 games (Elliott Cadeau, Ryan, Davis, Ingram and Bacot) that group would have a combined 489 career starts.





UNC-VIRGINIA

• The Tar Heels lead the series, 134-62. The teams played three times last season, each winning on their respective home court and the Cavaliers winning the third game in Greensboro in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

• Carolina is 44-38 in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers have won the last eight games in John Paul Jones Arena from 2013-23.

• The eight straight games are the most consecutive losses for Carolina at any one arena or at any opponent's home court. The previous high was seven at Duke from 1951-56 (played twice at Duke in the 1951-52 season).

• UNC is 4-8 in John Paul Jones Arena, winning in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012. UNC’s most recent win in Charlottesville came on 2/25/2012. ACC Player of the Year Tyler Zeller scored a game-high 20 points and John Henson added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

• Carolina averaged 68.5 points in four wins at John Paul Jones Arena from 2008-12. The Tar Heels averaged 54.0 points in the eight losses from 2013-23, with a high of 74 in 2016, then scoring 43, 49, 47, 48 and 58 points in the last five games in Charlottesville.





WINS/LOSSES

• The Tar Heels allow 68.0 points in their 20 wins, while the opponents are scoring 82.8 per game in the six losses. UNC has given up 80 or more points in five of the six losses, including 86 at Syracuse.

• Carolina is shooting 46.1% from the floor in the wins and 42.3% in the losses.

• The opponents are making 6.5 threes per game and shooting only 28.6% from three in UNC's wins. In the losses, the opponents are averaging 8.5 threes per game at 35.4%.

• The Tar Heels are shooting 76.8% from the free throw line in the wins and 69.6% in the losses.

• The Tar Heels make 7.3 more free throws per game in their wins, while the opponents have made 3.5 more per game in the losses.

• UNC has a positive rebound margin of 9.1 per game in the wins and a margin of 0.2 per game in its six losses.

• Carolina has shot a higher three-point percentage than its opponents in 12 of its last 17 games. It won all 12 games in which the Tar Heels shot a higher percentage from three and lost four of the five games (Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Syracuse) in which the opponents shot a better percentage from three. That includes the loss at Syracuse, when the Tar Heels shot 44.4% from three but the Orange converted 47.1%, the highest rate by an opponent in any game all season.

• The only game in the last 17 the Tar Heels won when an opponent shot better from three was the win at Florida State.





• RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan have combined to score 68.3% of Carolina's points in the 20 wins and 80.8% in the losses.

• During Carolina's 10-game winning streak from December 20-January 27 the Tar Heels held the opponents to 36.5% from the floor. In the last six games when UNC has gone 3-3, the opponents are shooting 45.6%, which includes Duke shooting 50.7% in the Tar Heels' 93-84 victory.

• In the 10-game winning streak, the Tar Heels held the opponents to just 24.9% from three-point range. In the last six games the opponents are making 33.8% from beyond the arc, which includes 41% by Georgia Tech, 39.7% by Clemson and 47.1% by Syracuse in three wins over UNC.





MILESTONE WATCH

• Armando Bacot has scored 2,188 points, third most all-time by a Tar Heel ... needs 103 to pass Phil Ford (2,290) for second.

• Bacot passed Wake Forest's Len Chappell and Maryland's Greivis Vasquez for 20th in ACC scoring ... needs six points to pass Georgia Tech's Mark Price (2,193) for 19th and 21 to pass Wake Forest's Randolph Childress (2,208) for 18th.

• Bacot has 1,603 rebounds, most ever by a Tar Heel and second most in ACC history ... Bacot is 14th in rebounds in NCAA history ... needs four to pass San Francisco's Bill Russell (1,606) for 13th and 15 to pass Louisville's Charlie Tyra (1,617) for 12th place.

• Bacot is seventh in NCAA history with 81 double-doubles ... Syracuse's Derrick Coleman and La Salle's Lionel Simmons (83) are tied for fifth.

• Bacot fourth in UNC history with 817 field goals ... needs nine to pass Al Wood for third.

• RJ Davis has scored 1,858 points ... needs six points to pass Walter Davis (1,863) for 11th.

• Davis has made 243 three-pointers, the third most all-time by a Tar Heel ... Marcus Paige is first (299) and Joel Berry II is second (266).

• Davis has 397 assists, 19th most in UNC history ... needs three to Shammond Williams (399) for 18th.

• Davis needs eight rebounds for 500 ... currently he is one of three Tar Heels (with Paige and Berry) with 1,800 career points, 200 three-pointers and 300 assists ... Davis has 492 rebounds and would be the first of those three players with 500 rebounds.

• Harrison Ingram scored his 1,000th career point in the win over Virginia Tech ... Bacot, Davis and Ingram all have 1,000-plus points.





STOP THE BALL

• Carolina leads the ACC in three-point percent- age defense and is second in field goal percentage defense.

• Carolina is holding its opponents to 41.1% shooting from the floor, lowest by the opponents since 2014-15 (39.8%).

• Carolina is holding its opponents to 30.3% shooting from three-point range. That is the second-lowest percentage ever by the opponents in a season (only lower was 30.0% in 2014-15).

• ACC opponents are shooting 28.6% from three-point range. Opponents have shot under 30% in nine of the 15 conference games (UNC 9-0) and better than 40% five times (UNC 3-2 with wins over Florida State twice and Louisville and losses to Georgia Tech and Syracuse).

• In six of the nine games when the opponents shot under 30%, Carolina held those teams below 25% from three-point range – 5.6% by Clemson, 10.0% by NC State, 15.0% by Wake Forest, 17.2% by Pittsburgh, 17.6% by Boston College and 21.1% by Syracuse.

• The Tar Heels are 14-2 this season (losses to Villanova and Syracuse) when they make more three-pointers.

• Carolina has held the opponents below 40% from the floor in 27 of 52 halves and 11 of 26 games this season.

• Carolina has held ACC opponents under 30% shooting in a half five times.

• Carolina held Pittsburgh, Clemson and NC State under 60 points on their home courts in early January, the first time UNC did that in three straight road wins since 1998-99.

• UNC has held six teams without a fastbreak point and seven others have scored three or fewer fastbreak points.





AP POLL NOTES

• Carolina is ranked No. 10 in week 16 in the Associated Press poll (released February 19).

• It is the 952nd time the Tar Heels are ranked in the AP poll, the second most in college basketball history.

• It is the 11th time this season and 700th time (third most all-time) the AP ranked the Tar Heels in the top 10.

• Carolina has already played the No. 1 (UConn), 5 (Tennessee), 8 (Duke) and 17 (Kentucky) teams in this week’s AP poll.

• From November 24-December 20, 2023, UNC played five consecutive non-conference games against ranked opponents for the first time in UNC history. The Tar Heels played Arkansas (20th), Tennessee (10th), UConn (5th), Kentucky (14th) and Oklahoma (7th).





RJ DAVIS SCORING LEADS THE ACC

• Senior guard RJ Davis has scored 20 or more points 17 times and leads the ACC in scoring at 21.3 points per game.

• Davis is averaging 3.6 assists per game and has an assist/turnover ratio of 2.3. He is on pace to finish a season with the highest scoring average of any ACC player in history who averaged three or more assists per game and have an assist/ratio of at least 2 to 1. Georgia Tech's Kenny Anderson averaged 20.6 points in 1990 and Travis Best averaged 20.2 in 1995.

• Davis has made 82 three-pointers, an average of 3.2 per game, second most in the ACC to Pittsburgh’s Blake Hinson (3.6 per game). The Tar Heel record is 2.7 per game by Shammond Williams in 1996-97 (95 in 35 games).





MOST THREE-POINTERS PER GAME — SEASON

3.15 - RJ Davis, 2023-24 (82 in 26 games)

2.71 - Shammond Williams, 1996-97 (95 in 35 games)

2.67 - Cameron Johnson, 2018-19 (96 in 36 games)

2.63 - Justin Jackson, 2016-17 (105 in 40 games)

2.62 - P.J. Hairston, 2012-13 (89 in 34 games)

2.60 - Rashad McCants, 2003-04 (78 in 30 games)

2.58 - Joel Berry II, 2017-18 (93 in 36 games)

2.58 - Hubert Davis, 1991-92 (85 in 33 games)

2.56 - Donald Williams, 1994-95 (87 in 34 games)

2.56 - Kenny Smith, 1986-87 (87 in 34 games)





• The last Tar Heel to lead the ACC in scoring was Tyler Hansbrough in 2007-08.

• Davis is on pace for the highest scoring average by a Tar Heel since Hansbrough averaged 22.6 in 2007-08. Davis’ 21.3 points per game are on pace to be the highest average by a guard since Hubert Davis averaged 22.4 in 1991-92.

• Davis is the only player in the NCAA in the top 30 in scoring (ninth), 3FGs per game (15th), free throw percentage (17th), and three-point percentage (27th).

• He is third in scoring among players in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC (behind Purdue's Zach Edey and Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr.).

• Davis is seventh in the nation in free throw percentage among players with 100 or more attempts.

• Davis has led UNC in scoring 19 times this season. He led in eight straight games from Villanova through Charleston Southern and eight in a row from Clemson through Georgia Tech.

• Davis scored 20 or more 17 times this season, including eight straight games from Villanova through Charleston Southern, the first to accomplish that since Hansbrough had a streak of nine consecutive games in 2008-09.

• Davis' 17 20-point games are the most in a season by a Tar Heel since Justin Jackson had 19 in 40 games during Carolina's national championship winning season in 2016-17.

• Davis had 25 points at Miami, his eighth 25-point game this season. Hansbrough had 10 25-point games in 2008-09 and 16 in 2007-08, when he was the National Player of the Year.

• Davis scored at least 26 points in five straight games (Arkansas through Kentucky), the first Tar Heel to do that since Charlie Scott in 1969-70.

• Davis' career scoring average is 14.6, which equals the ninth-highest by a Tar Heel guard.





CAREER SCORING AVERAGE – UNC GUARDS

Player Years PPG

Charlie Scott - 1967-70 22.1

Bobby Lewis - 1964-67 22.1

Joseph Forte - 1999-2001 18.7

Phil Ford - 1974-78 18.6

York Larese - 1958-61 17.9

Michael Jordan - 1981-84 17.7

Coby White - 2018-19 16.1

Wayne Ellington - 2006-09 14.7

RJ Davis - 2020- 14.6

Caleb Love - 2020-23 14.6

Al Lifson - 1951-55 14.6





• Davis is shooting 41.0% from three and 90.4% from the line this season. Shammond Williams is the only Tar Heel ever to shoot 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line in a season (in 1996-97).

• He's made a three-pointer in all 26 games (31 straight overall) and made two or more three-pointers in 23 consecutive games, the longest streak in UNC history.





CONSECUTIVE GAMES W/MULTIPLE 3FGS — UNC

Name Games

RJ Davis, current (23)

Justin Jackson, 2016-17 (15)

Marcus Paige, 2014-15/2015-16 (13)

Marcus Paige 2014-15 (13)

Shammond Williams, 1996-97 (13)

Donald Williams, 1992-93/1993-94 (13)





• Davis is the third-highest scoring Tar Heel guard all-time behind Phil Ford and Charlie Scott (who also played small forward).

• Davis began his fourth season as UNC’s 48th-leading scorer and has moved up 36 spots to 12th with 1,858 points. He has passed Danny Green, Ty Lawson, Kris Lang, Luke Maye, Brendan Haywood, Deon Thompson, Jason Capel, Shammond Williams, Dennis Wuycik, Caleb Love, Kennedy Meeks, Tyler Zeller, Scott Williams, J.R. Reid, Jeff Lebo, Mitch Kupchak, Hubert Davis, Jawad Williams, Justin Jackson, Eric Montross, Kenny Smith, Wayne Ellington, Rick Fox, Billy Cunningham, Brice Johnson, Rashad McCants, George Lynch, Mike O'Koren, Michael Jordan, Joel Berry II, Bobby Lewis and Marcus Paige

• Walter Davis is 11th with 1,863.





CAREER POINTS – UNC GUARDS

Player Years Points

Phil Ford - 1974-78 - 2,290

Charlie Scott - 1967-70 - 2,007

RJ Davis - 2020- - 1,858

Marcus Paige - 2012-16 - 1,844

Bobby Lewis - 1964-67 - 1,836





• Davis had 20 points, 10 assists, five steals and no turnovers in the win over Charleston Southern, becoming the first Tar Heel ever with 20/10/5/0 in a game.

• He was the first Tar Heel with a double-double in points and assists since Theo Pinson in 2018 and the first with 20 points/10 assists since Kendall Marshall at Duke in 2012.





THIRTY-SIX

• RJ Davis scored a career-high 36 points against Wake Forest on January 22. He made and attempted career highs in field goals (14 for 23), made four three-pointers for the fourth time in five games and didn't commit a turnover in 37 minutes.

• Davis' 36 points were also: — the most by a Tar Heel since Brice Johnson had 39 at Florida State on 1/4/2016; — the third-most ever by a Tar Heel against Wake Forest. Bobby Lewis scored 37 in 1966 and Charlie Scott scored 43 in 1970;

— the most by an ACC player since Miami’s Isaiah Wong scored 26 vs. Cornell on 12/7/2022;

— the most in an ACC game since Syracuse’s Cole Swider had 36 in the Smith Center vs. UNC on 2/28/2022; — the most by a Tar Heel in the Smith Center since Tyler Hansbrough scored 39 against Clemson on 2/10/2008.

— and the most by a Tar Heel guard since Wayne Ellington scored 36 vs. Clemson on 1/6/2008.

• Davis is the first Tar Heel to have at least three career 30-point games since Luke Maye had five and Coby White had three at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season.

• The 14 field goals were the most by a Tar Heel guard since Joseph Forte made 15 against Florida State on 2/22/2001.





HIGH-SCORING TAR HEEL

• RJ Davis is averaging 21.3 points per game. The last 10 seasons in which a Tar Heel averaged 20 or more points include:





Year Player PPG

2008-09 - Tyler Hansbrough - 20.7

2007-08 - Tyler Hansbrough - 22.6

2003-04 - Rashad McCants - 20.0

2000-01 - Joseph Forte - 20.9

1997-98 - Antawn Jamison - 22.2

1991-92 - Hubert Davis - 21.4

1985-86 - Brad Daugherty - 20.2

1982-83 - Michael Jordan - 20.0

1977-78 - Phil Ford - 20.8

1969-70 - Charlie Scott - 27.1





• Davis began the season with the 19th-highest career percentage in ACC history and has climbed to ninth at 86.4%.





HIGHEST FT PERCENTAGE — UNC, CAREER

Name (Years Played) Made Att. Pct.

RJ Davis (2020-) 375-434, .864

Shammond Williams (1994-98) 291-343, .848

Marvin Williams (2004-05) 138-163, .847

Danny Green (2005-09) 202-239, .845

Marcus Paige (2012-16) 347-411, .844





HIGHEST FT PERCENTAGE — ACC, CAREER

Name (Years Played) Made Att. Pct.

J.J. Redick, Duke, (2003-06) 662-726, .912

Jack McClinton, Miami, (2007-09) 332-369, .900

Scott Wood, NC State, (2010-13) 233-263, .886

J. Girard III, Syr/Clemson, (2020-) 370-421, .879

Malcolm Brogdon, UVA, (2013-16) 422-482, .876

Charlie Davis, WF, (1969-71) 578-662, .873

Roger Mason, UVA, (2000-02) 318-366, .869

Luke Kennard, Duke, (2015-17) 248-286, .867

RJ Davis (2020-) 375-434, .864

Trajan Langdon, Duke, (1995-99) 386-448, .862





• Davis made 41 straight free throws from the Villanova game on November 23 to the Kentucky game. That tied Jeff Lebo’s school record for consecutive makes. Davis also had a streak of 39, which he set over the last five games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament to the first four games last season. That is now tied for the fourth-longest streak by a Tar Heel.





CONSECUTIVE FREE THROWS MADE — UNC

41 RJ Davis (11/23/23-12/16/23)

41 Jeff Lebo (1/3/89-3/12/89)

40 Caleb Love (2/16/22-3/11/22)

39 RJ Davis (3/19/22-11/20/22)

39 Bobby Lewis (2/12/66-2/22/66)

34 Shammond Williams (12/16/97-1/24/98)





BACOT EXTENDS REBOUNDING RECORDS

• Fifth-year grad student Armando Bacot is Carolina’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,603),

offensive rebounds (551), double-doubles (81) and games with 10 or more rebounds (89).

• Bacot has five straight double-doubles. The Duke and Clemson games were his 24th and 25th with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, the win over the Canes was his 26th with 15 or more rebounds and his 25-point, 12-rebound game vs. Virginia Tech was the seventh of his career with 25/10.

• The Tar Heels are 5-1 this season and 21-5 in the last five seasons when Bacot has 20 and 10.

• Bacot has passed Joel Berry II, Bobby Lewis, Marcus Paige, Walter Davis, Brad Daugherty, Antawn Jamison, Larry Miller, Charlie Scott, Al Wood, Lennie Rosenbluth and Sam Perkins this season to move up to third in UNC career scoring with 2,188 points. Tyler Hansbrough (2,872) and Phil Ford (2,220) are the only two Tar Heels with more.

• Bacot has 13 double-doubles this season and 81 in his career. He is third in ACC history behind only Tim Duncan (87) and Ralph Sampson (84).

• Bacot is second in ACC rebounds behind only Wake Forest's Dickie Hemric (1,802).

• Bacot has 81 double-doubles in 158 games (double-doubles in 51.3% of his games). That equals Lennie Rosenbluth for the second-highest percentage by a Tar Heel behind Billy Cunningham.

• Bacot set UNC single-season records in 2021-22 with 511 rebounds, 31 double-doubles, five 20-rebound games (tied), 32 games with 10 or more rebounds, rebounds in an NCAA Tournament and rebounds by a Tar Heel in the Elite 8, national semifinal and championship games.

• Bacot became the first player in NCAA Tournament history with six double-doubles in one season and tied the NCAA single-season record for double-doubles with 31 (Navy’s David Robinson also had 31 in 1985-86).





DOUBLE-DOUBLES – ACC, CAREER

87 - Tim Duncan, Wake Forest, 1994-97

84 - Ralph Sampson, Virginia, 1980-84

81 - Armando Bacot, 2019-

68 - Ronnie Shavlik, NC State, 1954-56

67 - Tom B rleson, NC State, 1972-74





REBOUNDS – ACC, CAREER

1,802 Dickie Hemric, Wake Forest, 1952-55

1,603 Armando Bacot, 2019-

1,598 Ronnie Shavlik, NC State, 1954-56

1,570 Tim Duncan, Wake Forest, 1994-97

1,511 Ralph Sampson, Virginia, 1980-83





• Bacot shot 66.3% from the free throw line through his first four seasons. This season, he is shooting 79.8% from the line (103 for 129). He leads the Tar Heels and is second in the ACC in attempts and is second on the team in made free throws (one behind RJ Davis).





MORE ACCOLADES FOR ARMANDO

• Armando Bacot, the most prolific rebounder in Carolina Basketball history, has won ACC Player-of-the-Week and National Player-of-the-Week honors twice this season.

• Bacot has won the ACC Player of the Week award eight times in his career, third most by a Tar Heel.

• Florida State's Leonard Hamilton said: "We had to fight so hard to defend Bacot that now you opened up opportunities for (Harrison) Ingram to get 15 rebounds and those other guys to drive the basket because we're giving him so much attention, but that's what great teams do."





ACC PLAYER OF THE WEEK – ALL-TIME, UNC

12 - Antawn Jamison, 1995-98

10 - Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-09

8 - Armando Bacot, 2019-

6 - Phil Ford, 1974-78

5 - Luke Maye, 2015-19

5 - Joel Berry II, 2014-18

5 - Marcus Paige, 2012-16

5 - Michael Jordan, 1981-84

5 - Mike O’Koren, 1976-80





THREE ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

• RJ Davis, Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram have won ACC Player-of-the-Week honors this season.

• Davis has won the award three times and Bacot has won twice.

• This is the first time three Tar Heels won the award in the same season since 2018-19 (Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Coby White).

• Davis is the first Tar Heel guard to win multiple ACC Player-of-the-Week honors since Joel Berry II was a four-time winner in 2016-17.





6-2 ON THE ROAD

• Carolina is 6-2 on the road this season, all in ACC play. The Tar Heels held the home teams under 70 points in each of the first five games, which were all UNC victories. That was Carolina's longest streak holding teams to below 70 points in consecutive ACC road games since 1982. From 2/11/1980 to 1/23/1982 the Tar Heels allowed fewer than 70 points in 13 consecutive ACC road games (10-3 in those games).

• A win at Virginia would be the eighth time Carolina has won seven or more ACC road games, the first season since going 7-3 in 2021-22. In all seven previous seasons when the Tar Heels won seven or more road games they finished either first or second in the ACC standings, including first in five of those seasons.

• The Tar Heels are one of eight teams in the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC with at least six road wins.

• The 74-73 loss at Georgia Tech snapped a streak of seven straight ACC road wins.

• The Tar Heels are 17-11 on the road in the ACC under Hubert Davis.

• The Tar Heels won their first four ACC road games this season by 10 or more points. It was the third time in the last 25 years the Tar Heels won four straight ACC road games by 10 or more points (also 2005-06 and 2018-19).





MAKING IT COUNT AT THE STRIPE

• The Tar Heels are 11th in the country with 18.0 free throws made per game.

• Carolina is 8-1 this season when it makes at least 20 free throws in a game (only loss to Kentucky).

• The Tar Heels are 9-1 when they make at least 80% from the free throw line this season (only loss was at Syracuse when UNC made nine of 11 but the 11 attempts were a season low). That includes the win over Virginia Tech when the Tar Heels converted 19 of 23 from the line (82.6%).

• The Tar Heels are shooting 75.4% from the line this season, one of eight seasons in school history UNC has shot 75% or better from the line.

• RJ Davis (90.4%), Cormac Ryan (87.3%) and Armando Bacot (79.8%) are all shooting career-high percentages from the line this season.

• Davis led the ACC in free throw percentage last season and is second this year behind Clemson's Joseph Girard III (who is fourth in ACC history). Davis was 8 for 8 from the line at Miami, the fifth time in his career he made 8 for 8 from the line or better (third time this season).





*Many notes & stats courtesy of UNC Athletics.



