TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Basketball Recruiting Mailbag, Part II

ty-heel asks: With Caleb Love probably one and done, do you think Roy would take 2 point guards with the possibility of RJ Davis pulling a Coby White?

Sisk: Let me start by saying I am not speaking for the Carolina coaching staff in any stretch. However, the school of thought is that they are looking for one primary ball handler, and the expectation is that it will either be Hunter Sallis or a reclassified Skyy Clark.

Keep in mind the upcoming once-time transfer waiver by the NCAA that will allow colleges players to leave one program to go to another and play right away if they haven't already transferred before. If R.J. Davis does make a move on the draft board, it will be late in the cycle, and all of the top high school point guards could very well be gone.

I follow ESPN's Jonathan Givony's draft analysis. He is considered the most accurate by most NBA front offices. In his last 2021 mock draft he has Caleb Love at No. 11. No other current players on his roster are on the board. Things can change, but the only slam dunk to go to the league next year in my opinion is Love.