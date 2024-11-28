UNC Commits' Preview: Week 15

With the impending departure of North Carolina Head Coach Mack Brown, many questions remain regarding the status of the Tar Heels' commitments. As for now, five UNC pledges are in action this weekend, all in the postseason.
Here's this week's commit schedule preview for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
NOVEMBER 29
Cooper HS (KY) takes on Highlands HS (KY) are a neutral site in the fourth round of the KHSAA playoffs.
NOVEMBER 29
Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) host Mooresville HS (NC) in the third round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 29
Fellowship Christian School (GA) can extend its winning streak to eight games on Friday, when it hosts Wesleyan (GA) in the third round of the GHSA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 29
Jacksonville HS (NC) welcomes Cape Fear HS (NC) in the third round of the NCHSAA Playoffs.
NOVEMBER 22
Nelson and Katy HS (TX) take on undefeated North Shore HS (TX) in a neutral site contest in the third round of the Texas Football State Championships.