UNC Commits' Results: Week 9

Stat Crunching: Carolina & the National Rankings
Stat Crunching: The Tar Heels &the National Rankings
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 9
Multiple UNC commits return from the bye week, while two look to continue their undefeated seasons.
It's Jalen Washington's Time, and He's Ready to Take Off
CHAPEL HILL – Opportunity has arrived for Jalen Washington.
UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025
So how does UNC stand in the Rivals average player recruiting rankings?
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in
Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season.
In week nine, future Tar Heels Bryce Baker and Austin Alexander extended their undefeated seasons, while Demon June Jr. recorded a historic performance on the ground.
Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:
Class of 2025
Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) took care of visiting Boone County (KY), 48-14, to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Devin Ancrum - Mill Creek HS (GA) returned to the win column with a dominating 55-0 win over Discovery HS (GA).
Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth continued their undefeated start to the season, downing R.J. Reynolds HS (NC), 61-14.
STATS: Baker completed 20 his 26 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he accounted for 15 yards and a score.
Trey Blue - Cary HS (NC) fell to 1-7 on the season with a 38-9 defeat at the hands of Apex Friendship HS (NC).
Logan Farrell - Hersey HS (IL) secured its fifth win in six games, beating Rolling Meadows HS (IL), 49-7.
Julien Horton - Bel Air HS (MD) tallied a second-consecutive win, 29-3, over Elkton HS (MD).
STATS: Horton rushed for 83 yards on three carries, while hauling in four passes for 64 yards. Defensively, Horton finished with five tackles.
Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) improved to 6-1 with a 62-43 win against D.H. Conley.
STATS: June Jr. had a career day on the ground, rushing for 407 yard and six touchdowns, the most yards in any NCHSAA game since 2018.
Byron Nelson - Nelson and Katy HS (TX) won a fifth-straight game against Jordan HS (TX), 17-7.
Alex Payne - Gainesville HS (GA) scored a season-high 55 points in a 55-26 win over Chattahoochee HS (GA).
Marshall Pritchett - Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) cruised to 46-13 victory over fellow UNC commit Zaid Lott and Providence Day (NC).
Class of 2026
Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Rolesville HS (NC) recorded a season-high 69 points in a dominant win over Knightdale HS (NC).
Lott and Providence Day lost for just the second time this season, 46-13, against UNC pledge Marshall Pritchett and Rabun Gap Nacoochee.
STATS: Lott finished 18-of-31 for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for -35 yards on seven carries.
Danny Odem - The First Academy (FL) finished its home schedule with a 36-25 win over Seminole HS (FL).
