Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 10, 2024
Prospect Review: The Top 2027's From the Tar Heel State
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
C.J. Rosser (Photo by https://highschoolot.com)

At Tar Heel Illustrated we try to keep you informed to the maximum degree on high school recruits who have North Carolina Tar Heel offers. Each week we provide a "Prospect Review" article in which we detail the games and stat lines of each player from the previous week.

However, there is another group of high school talented prep stars that can't be ignored. The Tar Heel State is bursting at the seams with elite sophomores. Three are ranked by Rivals in the top-25. We ran an introductory piece on each player when the initial rankings first came out in late August.

Neither of the three have offers from North Carolina, but their play is definitely worth documenting with their seasons under way.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In