Prospect Review: The Top 2027's From the Tar Heel State

At Tar Heel Illustrated we try to keep you informed to the maximum degree on high school recruits who have North Carolina Tar Heel offers. Each week we provide a "Prospect Review" article in which we detail the games and stat lines of each player from the previous week.

However, there is another group of high school talented prep stars that can't be ignored. The Tar Heel State is bursting at the seams with elite sophomores. Three are ranked by Rivals in the top-25. We ran an introductory piece on each player when the initial rankings first came out in late August.

Neither of the three have offers from North Carolina, but their play is definitely worth documenting with their seasons under way.