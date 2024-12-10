What On-Field Product Will Carolina's New Coach Inherit?

Whomever North Carolina’s new football is, with an announcement likely coming soon, what kind of team will he take over?

Last week, we ran a lengthy, in-depth article about the kind of situation the next coach will walk into, and it includes several positives that former coach Mack Brown had to craft, build, and fight for.

As far as on-field personnel, however, how bad, how good, and how mediocre were the Tar Heels in going 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the ACC?

Before unveiling a bevy of stats, let’s look at some obvious notes about the 2024 Carolina club. First, the season was all about streaks: three straight wins to start the season followed by four consecutive losses, three wins in a row, and the Tar Heels dropped their final two games.

It should be noted that the new coach won’t inherit the exact team responsible for the numbers below, but these are the raw facts about North Carolina Football in 2024.

PFF’s overall grade for Carolina’s team ranked it No. 75 out of 134 FBS teams. It should be noted this is based solely on its grading system. Its top five teams are Indiana, Ohio State, Miami, Ole Miss, and Army.