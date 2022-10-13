UNC Commits Schedule - Week 9
The 2022 high school football season is at the mid-point for most of the North Carolina commits in the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have players from the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.
Here is the weekly schedule for the nineteen commits of the class of 2023:
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
OCTOBER 13
AMARE CAMPBELL - Unity Reed HS (VA) (3-3) hosts Battlefield HS (VA) (6-0)
OCTOBER 14
TY ADAMS - Swainsboro HS (GA) (6-0) at East Laurens HS (GA) (1-5)
PAUL BILLUPS - Western Branch HS (VA) (6-1) hosts Hickory HS (VA) (1-5)
KALEB COST - Sandy Creek HS (GA) (6-1) at Carver HS (GA) (5-1)
CHRIS CULLIVER - Maiden HS (NC) (6-1) hosts Bunker Hill HS (NC) (7-0)
DJ GETH - Dorman HS (SC) (7-0) hosts Byrnes HS (SC) (6-2)
ROBERT GRIGSBY - North Cobb HS (GA) (4-2) hosts Wheeler HS (GA) (4-2)
JAYBRON HARVEY - Southern Durham HS (NC) (3-4) at JF Webb HS (NC) (1-6)
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (6-1) hosts Mallard Creek HS (NC) (5-2)
KAVEION KEYS - Varina HS (VA) (6-0) hosts Atlee HS (VA) (2-4)
NOLAN MCCONNELL - Colonial Forge HS (VA) (3-3) hosts Mountain View HS (VA) (6-0)
TRE MILLER - Deer Creek HS (OK) (5-1) at Lawton HS (OK) (5-1)
JULIEN RANDOLPH - Independence HS (VA) (6-0) hosts Briar Woods HS (VA) (4-3)
JOEL STARLINGS - Benedictine HS (VA) (4-2) hosts Collegiate HS (VA) (3-3)
TYLER THOMPSON - Panther Creek HS (NC) (4-3) at Green Level HS (NC) (2-5)
RICO WALKER - Hickory HS (NC) (5-2) hosts West Iredell HS (NC) (1-6)
OPEN
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON - Hickory Ridge HS (NC) (5-3)
JOSHUA HORTON - Langston Hughes HS (GA) (7-0)
CALEB LAVALLEE - Whitefield Academy (GA) (5-2)