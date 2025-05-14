UNC Enters the Picture for 2026 RB Cedric Kouemi

As Kouemi prepares for his senior season and looks to schedule official visits, he talked to THI about his busy recruitment, the Tar Heels, and more.

Entering the month of March, 2026 running back Cedric Kouemi held just one Division I offer. In the months since, the Potomac, MD has seen his recruitment take off, earning double digit offers, including two at the Power Four level.

THI: When it comes to UNC, who extended you the offer and what were your initial thoughts?

KOUEMI: "Coach Friend extended me the offer. My initial thoughts were just excited my hard work came to fruition. Looking at what Omarion Hampton did all his years there just shows the type of development they have over there. Especially with now having Coach Belichick."

THI: Is that part of the appeal of UNC, seeing what the coaching staff can do for guys at your position combined with the NFL experience of Coach Belichick?

KOUEMI: "Most certainly does. Not many coaches can tell you they have 8 rings at the highest level of sports. with the experience Coach Belichick holds as well as his knowledge, it’s definitely something I take into count."

THI: And as you develop a relationship with the North Carolina staff, what has been their message to you about how you fit into their plan at UNC?

KOUEMI: "The relationship is just now forming, there message to me was how I have that frame that they want they’re running backs to have as well as wanting me involved in the passing game as well. they plan to use me as a versatile back and keep me on the field no matter the down."

THI: Your recruitment has picked up as of late and you've received some Power Four offers. What has that been like and how does that change your recruitment overall?

KOUEMI: "It’s been cool. Thankful for It all but it’s just the start. I’ve got long ways to go and still have to do my part in making plays in college and contributing to winning games. Doesn’t really change my recruitment, just matters about the right fit and the coaching staff."

THI: And when it comes to your recruitment, what are your biggest factors when picking a school or trimming down your number of schools?

KOUEMI: "Biggest factors are the right fit, scheme, how much are the backs contributing, how did the previous backs do and how many guys are sent to the league. As well as a school with great education as this game we play will end at some point

THI: Heading into your senior season, do you have a timeline for a commitment or any official visits you hope to set up?

KOUEMI: "Timeline for commitment right now, [I'm] aiming for 4th of July but it might happen much earlier [in] mid june. I’ve got a few OVs set up right now but I do hope to set up a UConn, UNC OV and maybe 2 more."