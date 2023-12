With the national early signing period quickly approaching, THI has reached out and found out what class of 2024 commitments will be heading to Chapel Hill very soon.

North Carolina has 27 commitments in the class and twenty of those players will be enrolling early to Coach Mack Brown's program. Some high schools and academies don't allow student-athletes to early enroll, so seven players will come to Chapel Hill in the summer.

There will be eleven offensive players and nine defensive players that will be joining the Tar Heels at different times. Some may come in later this month and possibly start doing some drills with the strength and conditioning staff. Others may come in after the first of the year to start their collegiate careers.