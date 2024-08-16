UNC Football Commits Schedule Preview: Week One
The 2024 high school football season kicks off this week for the six future Tar Heels in the class of 2025 from the state of Georgia. North Carolina currently possesses 13 commitments for the rising senior class and one pledge for the class of 2026.
Each week, we will preview matchups for each UNC commit, including this week, where two future Tar Heels will face-off to start their senior campaigns.
Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025:
AUGUST 16
Mill Creek HS (GA) hits the road for the first of two away contests to start the 2024 season, as they take on Lambert HS (GA)
Jones County HS (GA) opens up their three-game homestand to begin the season, as they welcome Veterans HS (GA) for a non-region matchup
Fellowship Christian School (GA) travels to Bowdon HS (GA) for a non-region game to open up the 2024 season.
Kruah and Marietta HS (GA) play host to Gainesville HS (GA) in a non-region contest, where Kruah will square off against fellow UNC commit Alex Payne
AUGUST 17
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) begins their season with a neutral site contest against Benedictine Military School (GA)