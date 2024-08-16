PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

UNC Football Commits Schedule Preview: Week One

Bryant Baucom • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer
The 2024 high school football season kicks off this week for the six future Tar Heels in the class of 2025 from the state of Georgia. North Carolina currently possesses 13 commitments for the rising senior class and one pledge for the class of 2026.

Each week, we will preview matchups for each UNC commit, including this week, where two future Tar Heels will face-off to start their senior campaigns.

Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025:


AUGUST 16

Mill Creek HS (GA) hits the road for the first of two away contests to start the 2024 season, as they take on Lambert HS (GA)

AUGUST 16

Jones County HS (GA) opens up their three-game homestand to begin the season, as they welcome Veterans HS (GA) for a non-region matchup

AUGUST 16

Fellowship Christian School (GA) travels to Bowdon HS (GA) for a non-region game to open up the 2024 season.


AUGUST 16

Kruah and Marietta HS (GA) play host to Gainesville HS (GA) in a non-region contest, where Kruah will square off against fellow UNC commit Alex Payne

AUGUST 16

Gainesville HS (GA) will make the trip to Marietta HS (GA) for their season opener

AUGUST 17

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee HS (GA) begins their season with a neutral site contest against Benedictine Military School (GA)

