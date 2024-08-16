The 2024 high school football season kicks off this week for the six future Tar Heels in the class of 2025 from the state of Georgia. North Carolina currently possesses 13 commitments for the rising senior class and one pledge for the class of 2026.

Each week, we will preview matchups for each UNC commit, including this week, where two future Tar Heels will face-off to start their senior campaigns.

Here is the weekly schedule preview for North Carolina commits in the class of 2025:



