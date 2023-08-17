News More News
UNC Football Commits Schedule: Week 1

Wide receivers Keenan Jackson and Jordan Shipp are in action this weekend.
Wide receivers Keenan Jackson and Jordan Shipp are in action this weekend. (Deana King)
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).
The 2023 high school football season will start this week for several of North Carolina commitments. The Tar Heels have twenty-five committed players in the class of 2024 and one in the class of 2025.

Here are the Week 1 schedules for twenty-four future Tar Heels that will open their seasons this week.

One interesting fact is that four of those players will be playing NFL stadiums on Saturday in Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.

CLASS OF 2024

AUGUST 18

Germantown HS (TN) (0-0) will host Raleigh-Egypt HS (TN) (0-0)

AUGUST 19

Mill Creek HS (GA) (0-0) will play North Gwinnett HS (GA) (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta

AUGUST 18

open

AUGUST 19

Christ School (NC) (0-0) will play Lowndes HS (GA) (0-0) at Colquitt County HS (GA)

AUGUST 17

Chaminade-Madonna HS (FL) (0-0) will travel to Northwestern HS (FL) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

Gainesville HS (GA) (0-0) will host Marist HS (GA) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

West Forsyth HS (NC) (0-0) will host AC Reynolds HS (NC) (0-0)

AUGUST 17

Weddington HS (NC) (0-0) will play Cox Mill HS (NC) (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Charlotte)

AUGUST 19

Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) (0-0) will play at Brentwood Academy (TN) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

Bishop Verot (FL) (0-0) will host Lely HS (FL)

AUGUST 18

Franklin Road Academy (TN) (0-0) will host Kenwood (TN) (0-0)

AUGUST 17

Cardinal Gibbons HS (FL) (0-0) will host Plantation HS (FL) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

Eastern Randolph HS (NC) (0-0) will host Eastern Alamance HS (NC) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

open

AUGUST 19

Mill Creek HS (GA) (0-0) will play North Gwinnett HS (GA) (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta

AUGUST 18

Jesuit School (FL) (0-0) will play at Jones HS (FL) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

Creekview HS (GA) (0-0) will host Cambridge HS (GA) (0-0)

AUGUST 19

Providence Day School (NC) (0-0) will play Northwestern HS (SC) (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte

AUGUST 18

Kings Mountain HS (NC) (0-0) will host Shelby HS (NC) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

Grimsley HS (NC) (0-0) will travel to Mount Tabor HS (NC) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

Olympia HS (FL) (0-0) will host Boone HS (FL) (0-0)

AUGUST 19

Rutherford HS (NJ) (0-0) will travel to Ramsey HS (NJ) (0-0)

AUGUST 18

Buford HS (GA) (0-0) will host St. Frances Academy (MD) (0-0)

AUGUST 19

Walton HS (GA) (0-0) will play Grayson HS (GA) (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta

AUGUST 18

Fuquay-Varina HS (NC) (0-0) will travel to Middle Creek HS (NC) (0-0)

CLASS OF 2025

AUGUST 18

East Forsyth HS (NC) (0-0) will travel to Heritage HS (NC) (0-0)

