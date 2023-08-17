UNC Football Commits Schedule: Week 1
The 2023 high school football season will start this week for several of North Carolina commitments. The Tar Heels have twenty-five committed players in the class of 2024 and one in the class of 2025.
Here are the Week 1 schedules for twenty-four future Tar Heels that will open their seasons this week.
One interesting fact is that four of those players will be playing NFL stadiums on Saturday in Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.
CLASS OF 2024
AUGUST 18
Germantown HS (TN) (0-0) will host Raleigh-Egypt HS (TN) (0-0)
AUGUST 19
Mill Creek HS (GA) (0-0) will play North Gwinnett HS (GA) (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta
AUGUST 18
open
AUGUST 19
Christ School (NC) (0-0) will play Lowndes HS (GA) (0-0) at Colquitt County HS (GA)
AUGUST 17
Chaminade-Madonna HS (FL) (0-0) will travel to Northwestern HS (FL) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
Gainesville HS (GA) (0-0) will host Marist HS (GA) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
West Forsyth HS (NC) (0-0) will host AC Reynolds HS (NC) (0-0)
AUGUST 17
Weddington HS (NC) (0-0) will play Cox Mill HS (NC) (0-0) at Memorial Stadium (Charlotte)
AUGUST 19
Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) (0-0) will play at Brentwood Academy (TN) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
Bishop Verot (FL) (0-0) will host Lely HS (FL)
AUGUST 18
Franklin Road Academy (TN) (0-0) will host Kenwood (TN) (0-0)
AUGUST 17
Cardinal Gibbons HS (FL) (0-0) will host Plantation HS (FL) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
Eastern Randolph HS (NC) (0-0) will host Eastern Alamance HS (NC) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
open
AUGUST 19
AUGUST 18
Jesuit School (FL) (0-0) will play at Jones HS (FL) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
Creekview HS (GA) (0-0) will host Cambridge HS (GA) (0-0)
AUGUST 19
Providence Day School (NC) (0-0) will play Northwestern HS (SC) (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte
AUGUST 18
Kings Mountain HS (NC) (0-0) will host Shelby HS (NC) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
Grimsley HS (NC) (0-0) will travel to Mount Tabor HS (NC) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
Olympia HS (FL) (0-0) will host Boone HS (FL) (0-0)
AUGUST 19
Rutherford HS (NJ) (0-0) will travel to Ramsey HS (NJ) (0-0)
AUGUST 18
Buford HS (GA) (0-0) will host St. Frances Academy (MD) (0-0)
AUGUST 19
Walton HS (GA) (0-0) will play Grayson HS (GA) (0-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta
AUGUST 18
Fuquay-Varina HS (NC) (0-0) will travel to Middle Creek HS (NC) (0-0)
CLASS OF 2025
AUGUST 18
East Forsyth HS (NC) (0-0) will travel to Heritage HS (NC) (0-0)