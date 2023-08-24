News More News
UNC Football Commits Schedule: Week 2

Class of 2024 defensive end Curtis Simpson from Kings Mountain
Class of 2024 defensive end Curtis Simpson from Kings Mountain
The 2023 high school football season continues for several of North Carolina commitments. The Tar Heels have twenty-six committed players in the class of 2024 and one in the class of 2025.

Here are the Week 2 schedules for twenty-six future Tar Heels that will be on the gridiron this week.


CLASS OF 2024

AUGUST 25

Germantown HS (TN) (1-0) will play at Desoto Central HS (MS) (0-0)

AUGUST 25

Mill Creek HS (GA) (1-0) will host Norcross HS (GA) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Gatewood School (GA) (0-0) will play at Trinity Christian School (GA) (0-1)

AUGUST 25

Christ School (NC) (0-1) will host St. Joseph's Regional HS (NJ) (0-0)

AUGUST 26

Chaminade-Madonna HS (FL) (0-0) will host St. Frances Academy (MD) (0-1)

AUGUST 25

Crest HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Burns HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Gainesville HS (GA) (1-0) will play at Mountain View HS (GA) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

West Forsyth HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Oak Grove HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Weddington HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Ardrey Kell HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) (1-0) will host Pearl-Cohn HS (TN) (1-0)

AUGUST 24

Bishop Verot (FL) (0-0) will host Port Charlotte HS (FL) (0-0)

AUGUST 25

Franklin Road Academy (TN) (1-0) will play at Franklin HS (TN) (0-1)

AUGUST 25

Cardinal Gibbons HS (FL) (0-0) will host Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Eastern Randolph HS (NC) (0-1) will play at Asheboro HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

open

AUGUST 25

Mill Creek HS (GA) (1-0) will host Norcross HS (GA) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Jesuit School (FL) (0-0) will host Wharton HS (FL) (0-0)

AUGUST 25

Creekview HS (GA) (1-0) will host Hillgrove HS (GA) (0-1)

AUGUST 25

Providence Day School (NC) (1=0) will play Asheville HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Kings Mountain HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Cox Mill HS (NC) (0-1)

AUGUST 25

Grimsley HS (NC) (1-0) will host Rolesville HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Olympia HS (FL) (0-0) will host Wekiva HS (FL) (0-0)

AUGUST 24

Rutherford HS (NJ) (0-0) will travel to Sparta HS (NJ) (0-0)

AUGUST 25

Buford HS (GA) (1-0) will play at Mallard Creek HS (NC) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Walton HS (GA) (1-0) will host Brookwood HS (GA) (1-0)

AUGUST 25

Fuquay-Varina HS (NC) (0-1) will travel to Apex HS (NC) (1-0)

CLASS OF 2025

AUGUST 25

East Forsyth HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Jack Britt HS (NC) (0-1)

