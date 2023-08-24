UNC Football Commits Schedule: Week 2
The 2023 high school football season continues for several of North Carolina commitments. The Tar Heels have twenty-six committed players in the class of 2024 and one in the class of 2025.
Here are the Week 2 schedules for twenty-six future Tar Heels that will be on the gridiron this week.
CLASS OF 2024
AUGUST 25
Germantown HS (TN) (1-0) will play at Desoto Central HS (MS) (0-0)
AUGUST 25
Mill Creek HS (GA) (1-0) will host Norcross HS (GA) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Gatewood School (GA) (0-0) will play at Trinity Christian School (GA) (0-1)
AUGUST 25
Christ School (NC) (0-1) will host St. Joseph's Regional HS (NJ) (0-0)
AUGUST 26
Chaminade-Madonna HS (FL) (0-0) will host St. Frances Academy (MD) (0-1)
AUGUST 25
Crest HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Burns HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Gainesville HS (GA) (1-0) will play at Mountain View HS (GA) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
West Forsyth HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Oak Grove HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Weddington HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Ardrey Kell HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) (1-0) will host Pearl-Cohn HS (TN) (1-0)
AUGUST 24
Bishop Verot (FL) (0-0) will host Port Charlotte HS (FL) (0-0)
AUGUST 25
Franklin Road Academy (TN) (1-0) will play at Franklin HS (TN) (0-1)
AUGUST 25
Cardinal Gibbons HS (FL) (0-0) will host Cardinal Gibbons HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Eastern Randolph HS (NC) (0-1) will play at Asheboro HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
open
AUGUST 25
AUGUST 25
Jesuit School (FL) (0-0) will host Wharton HS (FL) (0-0)
AUGUST 25
Creekview HS (GA) (1-0) will host Hillgrove HS (GA) (0-1)
AUGUST 25
Providence Day School (NC) (1=0) will play Asheville HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Kings Mountain HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Cox Mill HS (NC) (0-1)
AUGUST 25
Grimsley HS (NC) (1-0) will host Rolesville HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Olympia HS (FL) (0-0) will host Wekiva HS (FL) (0-0)
AUGUST 24
Rutherford HS (NJ) (0-0) will travel to Sparta HS (NJ) (0-0)
AUGUST 25
Buford HS (GA) (1-0) will play at Mallard Creek HS (NC) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Walton HS (GA) (1-0) will host Brookwood HS (GA) (1-0)
AUGUST 25
Fuquay-Varina HS (NC) (0-1) will travel to Apex HS (NC) (1-0)
CLASS OF 2025
AUGUST 25
East Forsyth HS (NC) (1-0) will play at Jack Britt HS (NC) (0-1)