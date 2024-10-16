Advertisement

Tar Heels Discuss Exhibition Victory at Memphis

Tar Heels Discuss Exhibition Victory at Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN – North Carolina used a big second half to beat Memphis, 84-76, in an exhibition game Tuesday night at

Video content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Picked Second in ACC, RJ Davis Preseason POY

UNC Picked Second in ACC, RJ Davis Preseason POY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Duke was voted the preseason favorite to win the 2024-25 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s

 • The ACC
Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview

Daily Drop: Cade Tyson Preview

The start of North Carolina’s regular season in basketball is less than three weeks away, and we continue previewing

Video content
 • THI Staff
Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...

Three Seconds and a Carolina Blue Trail...

CHAPEL HILL – Brace yourself, Tar Heel fans, a faster, speedier basketball team is about to take off.Not that North

 • Andrew Jones
Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition

Heels Step Outside of Practice, Take On Memphis in Exhibition

CHAPEL HILL – The college basketball regular season doesn’t start for another 20 days, but North Carolina makes a

 • Andrew Jones

Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 16, 2024
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season. The Tar Heels continue play on Oct. 26 at Virginia, as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

Here are the snap counts through UNC's first seven games of the season.

