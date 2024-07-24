CHAPEL HILL – A once-in-a-generation game against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse, a highly anticipated ACC-SEC Challenge game in the Smith Center and a possible matchup vs. two-time defending NCAA champion UConn in the Maui Invitational highlight the University of North Carolina’s 2024-25 12-game non-conference men’s basketball schedule.

Carolina will play host to five regular-season non-conference home games, including the season opener vs. Elon on November 4, American on November 15, Alabama on December 4, La Salle on December 14 and Campbell on December 29.

On November 8, the Tar Heels play in Lawrence, Kan., for just the second time ever and first time since 1960. In 2025-26, the Jayhawks will play in Chapel Hill for the first time. Carolina and Kansas have combined for 10 NCAA championships, 250 wins and 37 Final Fours in 105 NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Maui Invitational (November 25-27) returns to Lahaina for the first time since devastating fires forced the tournament to relocate to Honolulu for the 2023 tournament.

The Tar Heels are one of seven teams in Maui that played in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The field includes UNC, Auburn, Colorado, UConn, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis and Michigan State.

Carolina has won the Maui Invitational four times (1999-2000, 2004-05, 2008-09 and 2016-17). Overall, the Tar Heels are 18-3 in Lahaina. UNC last played in the Maui Invitational in 2020-21, when the event was held in Asheville, N.C., due to Covid-19.

The Tar Heels will play at the University of Hawai’i on November 22 en route to Maui and return to Chapel Hill to host Alabama on December 4 in the ACC-SEC Challenge. This will be the third season in a row UNC plays the Crimson Tide following a four-overtime game in Portland, Ore., in November 2022 and the 2024 NCAA West Regional Sweet 16 in Los Angeles.

The third season of the Jumpman Invitational pits the Tar Heels vs. Florida in Charlotte on December 17. Carolina has defeated Michigan and Oklahoma in the first two seasons of the Jumpman Invitational. This will be the first UNC-Florida matchup since November 2015 in The Bahamas.

On December 21, Carolina returns to Madison Square Garden to play UCLA in the 11th CBS Sports Classic. UNC has split a pair of games in the Garden in the previous two seasons with a win over Ohio State and a loss to UConn. The Tar Heels are 30-12 all-time in the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

The Atlantic Coast Conference will announce TV designations and game times plus the league schedule later this summer.





Carolina’s 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov 4 vs. Elon

Nov 8 at Kansas

Nov 15 vs. American

Nov 22 at Hawai’i

Nov 25-27 Maui Invitational

Dec 4 vs. Alabama (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec 14 vs. La Salle

Dec 17 vs. Florida (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 21 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic in New York City)

Dec 29 vs. Campbell