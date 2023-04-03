CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina will hold its annual Spring Football Game presented by Wegmans on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. in Kenan Stadium. Admission is free.

The Carolina football program is coming off a nine-win season, an ACC Coastal Championship and a berth in the Holiday Bowl in 2022. The Tar Heels won nine games for just the second time since Mack Brown's first stint in Chapel Hill and claimed the program's second-ever ACC division title. UNC has been included in numerous 'way-too-early' preseason Top 25 rankings heading into 2023 and returns National Freshman of the Year and Heisman contender Drake Maye at quarterback and All-American linebacker Cedric Gray, amongst many others.

The 2023 Spring Game will feature a Fan Fest presented by The Rams Club around the Bell Tower. The Fan Fest will start at 1 p.m. and remain open until 2:30 p.m. It will include interactive games for the kids, the Bell Tower climb, music and more!

All fans attending the Spring Game will have the chance to win great prizes including: lunch for four in the Kenan Football Center's training table, big screen televisions, signed footballs and more.

Fans can also make a day of it on campus. Baseball, softball and women's lacrosse will be in action prior to the Spring Game. Baseball hosts Miami at noon while women's lacrosse welcomes Syracuse, also at noon. Softball will take on Syracuse at 2 p.m.

Carolina Ticket Sales will have a table set up for fans to place deposits for season tickets. The renewal deadline for 2023 season ticket holders is April 17. All deposits purchased prior to the April 17 deadline will be assigned in late April and early May 2023 based on The Rams Club Priority Point System.

Season ticket deposits are on sale now on GoHeels.com starting at just $315. UNC Faculty, staff and recent graduates can take advantage of a special season ticket discount by calling the UNC Athletic Ticket Office at 919-962-2296.

For up-to-date information on Carolina Football and the 2023 Spring Game, visit GoHeels.com/Football and follow us on Twitter (@UNCFootball), Instagram (@uncfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).

SPRING GAME PARKING INFORMATION

Public Parking - No Fee:

*Bell Tower Deck (ADA Parking)

*Bowles Lot

*Cardinal Deck

*Craige Deck

*Jackson Deck

*Manning Lot