Hubert Davis can currently claim the top recruiting haul in the Class of 2024, and it isn't necessarily close. The plum of the group is Ian Jackson.

The third-ranked player according to Rivals once held the top spot not too long ago, and it is not out of the equation that he could work his way back to that lofty position before he makes his way to Chapel Hill.

He certainly hasn't hurt his cause over the winter. The 6-foot-6 junior playmaker has been instrumental in powering Cardinal Hayes to a repeat of the New York Diocesan Championship. The Cardinals took the tournament title Saturday over Archbishop Stepinac. Jackson had 18 points and 13 assists in the 85-69 win.

Zach Smart of NYCHoops.net of the Rivals Network recently wrote that Jackson is becoming even more of a scouting nightmare for opposing coaches:

"One of the top scorers in AA and in the country, Jackson has taken the one glaring weakness of his game and converted it into a strength. Jackson has developed a consistent 3-point shot and an ability to fire in trey's from NBA range in succession. He hit four consecutive three-pointers while speaking a wild run during Hayes' recent win over St. Raymond's."

For the season, he is averaging 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Jackson on Sunday night in-between the big win and what lies ahead in the post-season. We also had enough time to chat about his commitment to North Carolina, and being part of the country's top recruiting class:

