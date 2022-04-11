The first weekend of the 2022 spring shoe circuit is in the books. Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour were all in session from Friday through Sunday, but the most pending action was arguably in Orlando at the Nike EYBL event.

There was power in numbers as the North Carolina coaching staff made its presence known fresh off the heels of a national championship game appearance. They watched a current commit, coveted recruits with offers, and prospects who currently don't fit in either of the two categories, but could possibly in the future.