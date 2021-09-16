 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Complete 2021-22 Basketball Schedule Unveiled
UNC's Complete 2021-22 Basketball Schedule Unveiled

The ACC released the 2021-22 basketball conference schedule Thursday night, completing UNC's complete slate for the season.
Hubert Davis’ first ACC game as North Carolina’s coach will take place on Dec. 5 at Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels face Duke, NC State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Virginia Tech at the Smith Center and on the road. Carolina plays eight teams once each: Florida State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia at home, plus Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest on the road.

Carolina returns four starters from last year’s team that went 18-11 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, plus a few scholarship reserves in addition to adding three transfers and two freshmen.

Former Oklahoma forward Brady Manek, the Sooners’ 14th all-time leading scorer, Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding last season, Justin McKoy, who spent two seasons at Virginia have joined the program. UNC has also added freshman D’Marco Dunn and Dontrez Styles.

At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Armando Bacot, who was third-team All-ACC last season after leading UNC in scoring with 12.3 points per game and rebounding at 7.8 per outing. In addition, he shot 62.8 percent from the floor.

Sophomore point guard Caleb Love (10.5 ppg, 3.6apg), sophomore shooting guard Kerwin Walton (8.2 ppg, 42 three-point percent), and senior wing Leaky Black (5.6 ppg,4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg) are the other returning starters for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels will open the regular season against Loyola (Md.) at the Smith Center on November 9. UNC will also host Brown, UNC-Asheville, Michigan, Elon, Appalachian State, and Furman at home outside of league play.

Carolina visits College of Charleston plus plays neutral site games in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, where the Heels open versus Purdue and will face either Villanova or Tennessee in the second game. UNC also takes on UCLA in Las Vegas as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

UNC's 2021-22 Basketball Schedule

Nov. 9 – Loyola (MD), TBA

Nov. 12 – Brown, TBA

Nov. 16 – @ College of Charleston, TBA

Nov. 20 – Vs. Purdue* (Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament), 4 PM

Nov. 21 – Vs. Villanova* or Tennessee (Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, 1 PM or 3 PM

Nov. 23 – UNC-Asheville, TBA

Dec. 1 – Michigan, TBA

Dec. 5 - @ Georgia Tech, 4 PM

Dec. 11 – Elon, TBA

Dec. 14 – Furman, TBA

Dec. 18 – Vs. UCLA% (CBS Sports Classic), 3 PM

Dec. 21 – Appalachian State, TBA

Dec. 29 – Virginia Tech, TBA

Jan. 1 - @ Boston College, Noon

Jan. 5 - @ Notre Dame, 9 PM

Jan. 8 – Virginia, 1 PM

Jan. 15 – Georgia Tech, 8 PM

Jan. 18 - @ Miami, TBA

Jan. 22 - @ Wake Forest, 8 PM

Jan. 26 – Boston College, 7 PM

Jan. 29 – NC State, 8 PM

Feb. 5 – Duke, 6 PM

Feb. 8 - @ Clemson, 9 PM

Feb. 12 – Florida State, TBA

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, 8 PM

Feb. 19 - @ Virginia Tech, TBA

Feb.21 – Louisville, 7 PM

Feb. 26 – @ NC State, TBA

Feb. 28 – Syracuse, 7 PM

March 5, @ Duke, 6PM

March 8-12 – ACC Tournament (Brooklyn, NY)

*Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

%Las Vegas


NCAA Tournament Sites:

First Four: March 15-16, Dayton, Ohio

First & Second Rounds: March 17&19– Buffalo, N.Y.; Fort Worth, Texas; Indianapolis, Ind.; Portland, Ore.; March 18&20– Greenville, S.C.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; San Diego, Calif.

Regionals: March 24&26– South: San Antonio, Texas; West: San Francisco, Calif.; March 25&27– East: Philadelphia, Pa.; Midwest: Chicago, Ill.

Final Four: April 2&4– New Orleans, La.


