UNC's Complete 2021-22 Basketball Schedule Unveiled

Hubert Davis’ first ACC game as North Carolina’s coach will take place on Dec. 5 at Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels face Duke, NC State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Virginia Tech at the Smith Center and on the road. Carolina plays eight teams once each: Florida State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia at home, plus Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, and Wake Forest on the road.

Carolina returns four starters from last year’s team that went 18-11 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, plus a few scholarship reserves in addition to adding three transfers and two freshmen.

Former Oklahoma forward Brady Manek, the Sooners’ 14th all-time leading scorer, Dawson Garcia, who led Marquette in scoring and rebounding last season, Justin McKoy, who spent two seasons at Virginia have joined the program. UNC has also added freshman D’Marco Dunn and Dontrez Styles.

At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Armando Bacot, who was third-team All-ACC last season after leading UNC in scoring with 12.3 points per game and rebounding at 7.8 per outing. In addition, he shot 62.8 percent from the floor.

Sophomore point guard Caleb Love (10.5 ppg, 3.6apg), sophomore shooting guard Kerwin Walton (8.2 ppg, 42 three-point percent), and senior wing Leaky Black (5.6 ppg,4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg) are the other returning starters for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels will open the regular season against Loyola (Md.) at the Smith Center on November 9. UNC will also host Brown, UNC-Asheville, Michigan, Elon, Appalachian State, and Furman at home outside of league play.

Carolina visits College of Charleston plus plays neutral site games in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, where the Heels open versus Purdue and will face either Villanova or Tennessee in the second game. UNC also takes on UCLA in Las Vegas as part of the CBS Sports Classic.