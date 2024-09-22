Advertisement

Goal Line Defense Among Many Improvements by Heels

CHAPEL HILL – Football teams can only do so much to simulate what it’s actually like in real games.Some aspects are

 • Andrew Jones
Staff Pix: JMU at UNC

Week four is almost here, as North Carolina is home for the third consecutive Saturday with the Tar Heels hosting James

 • THI Staff
JMU Game Visitors' List

North Carolina is hosting several prospects for the James Madison game on Saturday.

 • THI Staff
The Biggest Fish in the Pond Visits North Carolina This Weekend

The best player in high school basketball will be in town this weekend when A.J. Dybantsa come on an official visit.

 • David Sisk
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 5

As UNC prepares for its last non-conference contest, a handful of future Tar Heels return from their bye week, and five

 • Bryant Baucom

Sep 22, 2024
UNC Snap Counts Versus James Madison
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
North Carolina dropped Saturday's non-conference tilt with James Madison, 70-50, to fall to 3-1.

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the defeat.

The Tar Heels begin ACC play on Saturday at Duke at 4:00pm.

QUARTERBACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

CRISWELL

85

63

0

1

21

HARRELL

1

0

0

1

0

RUNNING BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

HAMPTON

73

44

9

19

1

GAUSE

13

8

2

1

2

WIDE RECEIVER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

JONES

68

49

0

0

19

HAMILTON

3

2

0

0

1

CULLIVER

38

24

0

1

13

PAYSOUR

35

23

0

0

12

BILLUPS II

18

14

0

0

4

TAYLOR

24

20

0

0

4

SHIPP

20

16

0

0

4

BLACKWELL

18

14

0

0

4

GREEN

2

1

0

0

1

TIGHT END
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASS PASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

NESBIT

42

26

1

0

5

COPENHAVER

63

40

3

0

20

JOHNSON

12

9

0

0

3

OFFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

MCGOWAN

24

0

16

0

8

LEFTWICH

24

0

19

0

5

SAMPSON

65

0

47

0

18

LAMPKIN

86

0

63

0

23

GREEN

70

0

49

0

21

BLASKE

86

0

63

0

23

ADORNO

6

0

5

0

1

MASTERSON

14

0

10

0

4

BANFIELD

56

0

42

0

14

DEFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS JAMES MADISON

DEFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

RITZIE

51

23

28

0

EVANS

44

19

24

1

COWAN

12

5

7

0

ATKINSON

19

11

8

0

HESTER JR.

44

19

25

0

SHAW

22

10

12

0

HARRIS

29

14

15

0

LORA

2

2

0

0

STARLINGS

2

2

0

0

RUSH
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

THOMPSON

26

13

11

2

HARVEY

49

22

21

6

LINEBACKER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

ECHOLS

73

33

11

29

CAMPBELL

72

33

5

34

LAVALLEE

6

4

0

2

SHORT

2

2

0

0

DEFENSIVE BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

HARRIS

75

35

0

40

HUZZIE

75

35

0

40

COST

75

35

0

40

LANE

75

35

1

39

ALLEN

73

34

2

37

ADAMS

2

1

0

1

North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings