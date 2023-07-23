Class of 2026 wide receiver Brody Keefe is a 6-foot-3, 185-pounder that earned an offer from North Carolina in early June.

The rising sophomore, who played his freshman season for Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, NC, caught 18 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown in 2022. But he transferred to Myers Park in Charlotte and will play there this fall.

Keefe’s hard work is paying dividends. He already has 13 offers, a list which includes major Power 5 programs like Arkansas, Georgia, NC State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

THI spoke to Keefe on Friday to gather his thoughts on his performance at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp in late June and where UNC stands early in his recruitment.