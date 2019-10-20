While North Carolina dropped a six-overtime game to Virginia Tech on Saturday, 43-41, several Tar Heels turned in impressive performances. Here are our 3 Stars from UNC loss at Virginia Tech:



Sam Howell

Howell completed 26 of 49 pass attempts for 348 yards, 5 TDs and no interceptions. He now owns the single-season UNC record for TD passes by a freshman and his 5 scoring passes ties a UNC single-game mark. Howell has nine TD passes in the last two games and has thrown at least two in every Tar Heels’ game this season.





Dazz Newsome

The junior had 9 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went for 47 yards. He scored UNC’s first TD and was a weapon all day for Sam Howell.





Chazz Surratt