3 Stars: UNC-Virginia Tech

Dazz Newsome (pictured) turned in a heck of a day for the Tar Heels, so who else got our other stars? (USA Today)
THI Staff
While North Carolina dropped a six-overtime game to Virginia Tech on Saturday, 43-41, several Tar Heels turned in impressive performances.

Here are our 3 Stars from UNC loss at Virginia Tech:


Sam Howell

Howell completed 26 of 49 pass attempts for 348 yards, 5 TDs and no interceptions. He now owns the single-season UNC record for TD passes by a freshman and his 5 scoring passes ties a UNC single-game mark. Howell has nine TD passes in the last two games and has thrown at least two in every Tar Heels’ game this season.


Dazz Newsome

The junior had 9 receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns, one of which went for 47 yards. He scored UNC’s first TD and was a weapon all day for Sam Howell.


Chazz Surratt

For much of the game, Surratt was awesome. He registered 17 tackles, including two for a loss of yards, one of which was a sack, and he was just all over the field delivering several vicious blows.


Voting: Sam Howell 5; Dazz Newsome 5; Chazz Surratt 4 and Michael Carter 1.

