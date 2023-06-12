Cade Law, the older brother of 3-star class of 2024 North Carolina commit Crews Law, is transferring to play football at North Carolina.

Cade Law went to Vanderbilt to play baseball in the class of 2022, but redshirted this past season, and entered the portal in April decided he wanted to go somewhere and focus on football instead. Law was a catcher for the Commodores.

In high school, he was a pro-style quarterback at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, TN. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, he had an offer from Old Dominion.

“While I have loved playing baseball and being surrounded by some of my best friends, I have missed the game of football each and every day. With that being said, I am in the transfer portal to play football,” he tweeted when announcing intentions on entering the portal.

Law’s brother announced his commitment to the Tar Heels earlier in the day.

Cade Law will walk on at UNC as a quarterback.