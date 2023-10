North Carolina will be hosting several prospects on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0) currently have twenty-six players verbally committed in the class of 2024 and three players in the class of 2025. Several of those players will be in attendance as well as recruits from the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes.

Here is a list of recruits that will be on hand for this matchup. This list is fluid and more players may be added.