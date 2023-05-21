Note: That would place Bacot second all-time in the ACC behind Wake Forest’s Dickie Hemric who has 1,802. But a healthy season and a few postseason games and Bacot could break that record.

*Rebounds: First with 1,335 plus 422 (avrage over the last two seasons) will give him 1,757.

So, with that in mind, here is where Bacot is in various stat categories, and if he produces his average over the last two seasons, how high will he be when his career ends?

Bacot is already UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds with 1,335, as he passed Tar Heels legend Tyler Hansbrough in January. But just how high might Bacot climb in other stat areas?

When Armando Bacot decided to use his Covid year for a fifth season of eligibility, he stood in position to place his name among some of the greatest North Carolina players ever in many statistical areas.

*Career rebound average per game: sixth at 10.2. He could reach second on the list, which is 10.6, with a huge season.

*Bacot already owns the top two offensive rebounds per-game per-season marks at UNC, with 4.29 this past season and 4.18 his junior year. He is second, however, in career offensive boards with 475. Hansbrough has the record with 482, which Bacot will break in November.

*Bacot is UNC’s all-time leader with 68 double-doubles for his career, so with an average of 25.5 the last two seasons, 25 more gives him 93 for his career.

*Bacot is UNC’s all-time leader with 75 games of 10 or more rebounds, and with 51 the last two seasons, 25 more this coming campaign would give him 100 for his career.

*He is second all-time with 22 games grabbing 15 or more rebounds in a game, with Billy Cunning atop the list with 38. Bacot would have to snare 15 or more boards in 17 games this coming season to pass Cunningham, but with 19 the last two seasons, doing so ten times the coming winter would put him at 32, still second all-time at Carolina.

*Bacot is second all-time at North Carolina with six 20-plus rebound game behind Cunningham, who had 12. He got his six over the last two seasons, so three this winter would put Bacot at nine for his career, still good for second all-time.

*Bacot will enter next season ninth all-time at Carolina with 448 made free throw attempts. With 142 made (average the last two seasons) this year, he would finish with 590, placing him third all-time behind Hansbrough (982) and Lennie Rosenbluth (603).

*With 1,810 career points, Bacot is currently 14th all-time at UNC. With 572 (his average the last two seasons) points this year, he would finish with 2,382, second all-time at UNC behind Hansbrough’s 2,872.

*Bacot has made 680 field goals as a Tar Heel, and if he hits his average from the last two seasons (214) this winter, he will conclude his career with 894 field goals, which would place him second all-time behind Hansbrough’s 939.

*Ninth on UNC’s all-time blocked shots list with 160, if Bacot blocks his average from the last two seasons (49) this year, he will end up with 209, which would place him fourth all-time at Carolina behind Brendan Haywood, John Henson, and Sam Perkins.