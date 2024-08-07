Where is UNC Ranked in 2025 After Haynes' Commitment?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With 3-star wide receiver Evan Haynes' announcement Tuesday to attend North Carolina, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature for the class of 2025. This is where we take a look at where...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news