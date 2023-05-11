One of the biggest deadlines on the annual college basketball calendar came to fruition Thursday night just one minute before midnight. The opportunity for players to enter the transfer portal came to a close.

Over 1,700 players submitted their names in the 2023 window, and the North Carolina program was as busy as any of the 363 in Division I basketball. Seven former Tar Heels - Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, Justin McKoy, Will Shaver, Dontrez Styles, Tyler Nickel, and most recently D'Marco Dunn - withdrew from UNC via the program while Paxson Wojcik, Harrison Ingram, Jae'lyn Withers, and Cormac Ryan have found new homes in Chapel Hill this spring.