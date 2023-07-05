North Carolina is coming off a huge month of recruiting in June. The Tar Heels gained eight commitments during the month and hosted several class of 2024 prospects on official visits. They also held various camps where underclassmen were evaluated and offered scholarship.

So, now it's July and with Coach Mack Brown and his staff full of momentum with 21 commitments in hand, can North Carolina make July another huge month on the recruiting trail.

Several UNC targets have lined up their decision dates and the Tar Heels have a shot of landing all of them.

THI takes a closer look at the 2024 targets making their decisions in July.