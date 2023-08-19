CHAPEL HILL – When Chip Lindsey became took over the high-powered North Carolina offense, he inherited arguably the best quarterback in America. But he also acquired a number of talented wide receivers. It was a built-in near-perfect match for someone charged with guiding the Tar Heels into the end zone over and over again. “I think that room is impressive…,” Lindsey recently said. “We have got a solid group, they are competing every day. It’s good when you have a lot of guys in the mix.” With the uncertainty surrounding the eligibility of Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker, who is projected by many as a top-50 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, UNC should still field a talented and deep unit plenty capable of posting big numbers. Through the transfer portal, Carolina also secured the commitment of former Georgia Tech receiver Nate McCollum, who showed he can be consistent even while playing with a struggling offense when he managed to catch 60 passes for 655 yards without a quarterback who threw for at least 1500 yards. Now, in a much different offensive situation, that consistency appears to have followed him to Chapel Hill. “Nate McCollum stands out to me. He’s a guy that’s really consistent every day,” said Lindsey “He’s the same guy, a very detailed route runner that catches the ball.”

Kobe Paysour averaged nearly seven catches and a TD in three starts in place of Josh Downs last fall. (Jacob Turner/THI)

Lindsey doesn’t have to just rely on McCollum, he has the luxury of leaning on the depth and experience that was gained last season when the Tar Heels were forced to play portions of last season without their top two receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green. UNC has junior wideout JJ Jones, who caught 24 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns. Kobe Paysour stepped up in the absence of Downs, starting the three games the current Indianapolis Colts receiver miss, as he averaged nearly seven catches for 88 yards per game. Gavin Blackwell also flashed playmaking ability averaging 13.3 yards per catch, and Andre Greene Jr showed off his potential making an acrobatic touchdown catch in the Tar Heels’ bowl game against Oregon. All of this talent forces the group to compete at a high level, which makes the unit even better in the end. “And the thing about that room is every day you have to go out and compete,” Lindsey said. “You have a lot of bodies in there who have played some, and you are going to need them.” Having this much depth at wide receiver is no accident. Carolina Coach Mack Brown credits wide receiver coach Lonnie Galloway, for not only recruiting them, but developing NFL players, which makes the Tar Heels even more enticing to prep prospects.

J.J. Jones caught 24 passes with 434 yards and two touchdowns last season as a sophomore. (Kevin Roy/THI)