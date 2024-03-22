CHARLOTTE – Jae’Lyn Withers went through a five-game stretch starting in late January in which he scored just two points, and they came on free throws.

Five games, no field goals.

That was in the middle of a longer period of 12 games in which the athletic 6-foot-9 junior forward managed to produce only 29 points and 27 rebounds in 111 minutes of action.

Yet, Withers kept pounding forward. He continued to mesh with his teammates on the court, and has carved out a role that will be key for North Carolina (28-7) as it marches into the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Michigan State on Saturday. and perhaps beyond.

All Withers has done over the last five games, while playing a total of 68 minutes, is score 32 points while snaring 35 rebounds. His game has changed, and instead of just giving the Tar Heels energy, he’s giving them consistent production now, too.

“I think he’s realized he can go get it…,” sophomore guard Seth Trimble said Thursday following UNC’s 90-62 win over Wagner in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. “He may have forgotten it for a period of time, but Jae’Lyn is a special player. And I don’t think y’all have seen his full potential at all.”

Full potential is also a term Armando Bacot used to describe what Withers has recently displayed. And at no time this season has he done so clicking on more cylinders than against the Seahawks.

In 21 minutes of court time, his most since logging 24 on January 17 against Louisville, where Withers played before transferring last offseason to Chapel Hill, he scored a season-high 16 points while tying a campaign-high with 10 rebounds.

In addition, Withers handed out three assists and blocked a shot that immediately led to him rattling home an alley-oop slam from Elliot Cadeau in transition, upholding a code that a player who does something big defensively runs the floor, he should also reap the reward and get a bucket, too.

“Yeah, for sure,” Withers said following the game about the code, smiling. “He definitely rewarded me on that one.”

Withers, however, rewarded the Tar Heels all game. He was 5-for-7 from the floor and 6-for-9 from the free throw line. And he did so playing in the town where he grew up. In fact, Withers said his home was a “five-minute drive” from Spectrum Center, where the Tar Heels played Thursday.