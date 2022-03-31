Yes, The Tar Heels Had Their 'Wow' Factor Moment

NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed the Old North State as the “The Center of the College Basketball Universe,” yet that wasn’t enough to catch the attention the UNC Tar Heels.

There was a wow factor for the Tar Heels arriving Wednesday night at the Final Four, but that wasn’t it.

“Honestly, I haven't really heard much because I stay off social media,” UNC senior Leaky Black said Thursday afternoon during a press conference at the Superdome. “I don't really see too much. But just walking around campus and stuff, it's all love and positivity. A lot of people just rooting for us.”

Cooper had the Heels and Duke in mind with his proclamation, and for good reason, as one of the greatest rivalries in American sports will have its biggest stage ever when UNC and the Blue Devils meet in the national semifinals.

Maybe the ultimate wow moment will happen right before or once the ball is tipped. But less than 24 hours after their plane finally landed after a hectic trip that included an hour delay in the air waiting for major storms to subside so they could land, the Tar Heels are at least willing to discuss eyes-wide-open experiences.