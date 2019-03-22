COLUMBUS, OH – The basketball connection between Iona and North Carolina isn’t all that steep, but it does exist.

The Tar Heels and Gaels will meet for the sixth time on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament, with UNC the Goliath Iona serving as David. but perhaps the most notable meeting between the programs took place more than 16 years ago at Madison Square Garden.

It was the opening round of the Holiday Festival two days after Christmas on a very cold Friday night in New York City. Carolina was 7-2 and ranked No. 22 while Iona was 4-3. Tied at halftime, the Tar Heels were in for a tussle, a proposition that was seriously strained when starting big man Sean May went down with a broken foot 20 seconds into the second half.

May broke the fifth metatarsal in his left foot and the Tar Heels eventually lost, 65-56. May played just 15 minutes scoring only one point that night, but he did grab nine rebounds.

The thing is, the injury didn’t surprise anyone in the UNC program, including May.

“I knew I was going to break my foot that day,” Maye recalled Thursday at Nationwide Arena. “I met with the doctors before and they said it would be better to play and have a clean break versus doing surgery, so it was just a matter of time.”

May missed the entire ACC regular season schedule but returned for the Tar Heels’ game versus Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. He reinjured the foot that night and the Heels (17-15) lost to the Blue Devils and missed out on the NCAA Tournament.